wfft.com
Man found dead at One Stop Store identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
wfft.com
FWPD investigating armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning. The robbery took place in the 1400 block of Greene Street. This is an ongoing story, check back with us for updates.
WOWO News
Arrest made in convenience store murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
wfft.com
More information on Thursday morning robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
WOWO News
Man Found Dead At Creighton Avenue Service Station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Tuesday afternoon death on Creighton Avenue. Around 4:53pm police and fire responded to a person inside the One Stop, 1232 E. Creighton Ave, unconsciousness. When crews arrived they found an adult male not breathing and not to have had a pulse. Upon EMS arrival the male was pronounced deceased. Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Coroner’s office, and several other agencies are investigating this incident. The name of the deceased victim and cause of death will be released by the Coroner’s office. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App, or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.
WNDU
POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A 48-year-old woman who was last seen in Bluffton at the start of the year has been found dead, Bluffton police say. BACKGROUND: Bluffton Police pleading for tips to find woman missing since beginning of 2023. Celeste Cuthbert was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 1, in...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
wfft.com
Body found in Bluffton confirmed to be a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A body found in the yard of a vacant house on Bluffton's west end Tuesday afternoon has been confirmed to be that of a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January. Police say the body of Celeste Cuthbert was found hidden from view between a shed...
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man involved in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man involved in a double-shooting at a north Fort Wayne home in late January died last week and has now been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Thomas Boismier, 63, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an email from...
wfft.com
Suicidal barricaded man extracted safely from home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man armed with a shotgun and barricaded in his house has been safely extracted. FWPD responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street around 12:52 a.m. Tuesday and found a man barricaded inside his home. He was suicidal and officers believed there was a child inside with him.
wpsdlocal6.com
Indiana police make two arrests in decades-old cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace. According to a release...
WANE-TV
Over 15 lbs. of pot and edibles found during Steuben County traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County. The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper...
963xke.com
Teenager suffers critical injuries in Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after a shooting Monday morning at an Oaklawn Court apartment complex. FWPD officials say a teenager was left with critical injuries. Officers were called to the complex on the city’s southeast side just after 10:30 a.m. Police did...
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
WOWO News
Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after crash involving semitruck
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back to normal after a crash on southbound I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne had one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road had the right lane closed.
95.3 MNC
Ligonier woman reports being taken to unknown location against her will
A Ligonier woman has reported that an unknown person took her and her vehicle to an unknown location against her will. It happened just after 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The 38-year-old says she was reportedly assaulted, hit in the face and stomach, and groped by the unknown person. The...
b969fm.com
Sheriff: Suspect in Wells Co. 117 mile-per-hour crash walked away
BLUFFTON, Ind. (ADAMS) – Authorities in Wells County know who they are looking for in a 117-mile-per-hour wreck over the weekend, they just don’t know where that person is. Deputies with the Wells County Sheriff’s Office clocked the car going 117 just after midnight Sunday. There was...
WANE-TV
Café, grocery store hybrid to soon open in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over seven years after opening up her own bakery, Grace Kelly May, owner of GK Baked Goods, will soon be opening a café and grocery store two years in the making in downtown Fort Wayne. The store, GK Cafe & Provisions, is located...
