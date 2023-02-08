NEW YORK – An 81-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after being struck by a car on Roosevelt Avenue in the Bronx. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a driver of an Acura SUV. That driver fled the scene after the collision, but the vehicle was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The female victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition. The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at The post 81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO