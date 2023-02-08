Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Man Reported as Cop Hospitalized with Gunshot Wound to Head
Police said a man is in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot would to the head in the Wakefield section of The Bronx. Some media outlets are reporting the man is a police officer. An NYPD spokesperson said that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 11.11 a.m.,...
News 12
NYPD: Man sent to hospital after argument, stabbing on Park Avenue
A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed by another man outside of the Jose Israel Lopez Transitional Housing Program Wednesday night, police say. According to police, the two men got into an argument before things escalated and resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim and then fleeing.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Guard wounded in shooting near NYC school was trying to break up fight: sources
The security guard wounded in a shooting — that also injured two teens — outside a Brooklyn high school was trying to break up a fight when he was grazed by a bullet in the neck, police sources said Thursday. The 37-year-old private security guard — who is employed by Williamsburg Charter High School — told investigators that he was making his rounds during Wednesday afternoon dismissal when he spotted a large fight at the corner of Varet and White streets, the sources said. He stepped in — and even held back someone involved in the melee — when he heard gunfire...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYPD officers fatally shoot armed suspect in Inwood
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. NYPD officers fatally shot an armed suspect in Inwood early on Sunday morning, police reported. According to Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey, members of the 34th Precinct’s Neighborhood Safety Team — the...
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
NYC teen reported missing found dead with burns and gunshot wound
NEW YORK - The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Brooklyn was found near freight train tracks in Midwood. Deandre Matthews was found with significant burn wounds throughout his body and a single gunshot wound to the head. They say he also showed signs of smoke inhalation.
NBC New York
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
Man repeatedly stabbed after fight with an acquaintance in Chelsea: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed after getting into a fight with an acquaintance in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The suspect attacked the victim near Delancey and Norfolk streets in Chelsea just after 3 a.m., police said. The man was stabbed in the torso three times and taken to the […]
Police: Two injured in shooting outside McDonald’s in University Heights
A double shooting outside a McDonald’s in University Heights Monday night has left two people injured.
81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run
NEW YORK – An 81-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after being struck by a car on Roosevelt Avenue in the Bronx. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a driver of an Acura SUV. That driver fled the scene after the collision, but the vehicle was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The female victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition. The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at The post 81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run appeared first on Shore News Network.
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night Robbery
A 38-year-old New York City man was arrested at a Rockland County Days Inn on Tuesday after allegedly fleeing there with his girlfriend and five young children following a botched robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night that left a 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer and father fighting for his life, police officials said.
Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet Street in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery.
Man shot dead near Times Square
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near Times Square on Thursday, police said. The victim was shot in the right side of his chest near a Shake Shack by West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:40 p.m., officials said. The wounded man ran and collapsed outside a nearby deli. He was […]
New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery
A New York career criminal was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty NYPD officer on Saturday.
Harlem man charged in killing of off-duty police officer
On Feb. 7, a Harlem man was accused of fatally shooting an off-duty NYPD police officer who was later declared dead upon his arrival at the hospital. Randy Jones, 38, allegedly shot 26-year-old Adeed Fayaz in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Feb. 4. Fayaz and his brother-in-law had arranged to buy a Honda Pilot from Jones after finding the deal on Facebook Marketplace.
Man accused of fatally striking FDNY EMT with her own ambulance set to stand trial in Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nearly six years after an FDNY EMT and mother of five was fatally struck by her own ambulance in the Bronx, the man accused of getting behind the wheel and killing her is set to face trial starting Wednesday. Opening statements are expected around 10 a.m. in the trial of Jose […]
12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Bronx boy who left school at Bronx Park Middle School Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen since. His home on Muliner Avenue is just seven blocks from the school. NYPD detectives from the 49th Precinct reported Damare Chaplin-Rivers as missing early Wednesday morning. At around 3:30 pm, Damare was seen leaving school located at 2441 Wallace Avenue. “It has been confirmed that he did attend school but did not return home,” detectives said today. Damare is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 80 pounds, with The post 12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
