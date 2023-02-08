ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

NYPD: Man sent to hospital after argument, stabbing on Park Avenue

A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed by another man outside of the Jose Israel Lopez Transitional Housing Program Wednesday night, police say. According to police, the two men got into an argument before things escalated and resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim and then fleeing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Guard wounded in shooting near NYC school was trying to break up fight: sources

The security guard wounded in a shooting — that also injured two teens — outside a Brooklyn high school was trying to break up a fight when he was grazed by a bullet in the neck, police sources said Thursday. The 37-year-old private security guard — who is employed by Williamsburg Charter High School — told investigators that he was making his rounds during Wednesday afternoon dismissal when he spotted a large fight at the corner of Varet and White streets, the sources said.  He stepped in — and even held back someone involved in the melee — when he heard gunfire...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYPD officers fatally shoot armed suspect in Inwood

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. NYPD officers fatally shot an armed suspect in Inwood early on Sunday morning, police reported. According to Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey, members of the 34th Precinct’s Neighborhood Safety Team — the...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight

A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run

NEW YORK – An 81-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after being struck by a car on Roosevelt Avenue in the Bronx. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a driver of an Acura SUV. That driver fled the scene after the collision, but the vehicle was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The female victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition. The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue.   Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at The post 81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet Street in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead near Times Square

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near Times Square on Thursday, police said. The victim was shot in the right side of his chest near a Shake Shack by West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:40 p.m., officials said. The wounded man ran and collapsed outside a nearby deli. He was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
rolling out

Harlem man charged in killing of off-duty police officer

On Feb. 7, a Harlem man was accused of fatally shooting an off-duty NYPD police officer who was later declared dead upon his arrival at the hospital. Randy Jones, 38, allegedly shot 26-year-old Adeed Fayaz in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Feb. 4. Fayaz and his brother-in-law had arranged to buy a Honda Pilot from Jones after finding the deal on Facebook Marketplace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Bronx boy who left school at Bronx Park Middle School Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen since. His home on Muliner Avenue is just seven blocks from the school. NYPD detectives from the 49th Precinct reported Damare Chaplin-Rivers as missing early Wednesday morning. At around 3:30 pm, Damare was seen leaving school located at 2441 Wallace Avenue. “It has been confirmed that he did attend school but did not return home,” detectives said today. Damare is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 80 pounds, with The post 12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
