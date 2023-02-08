ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

FOX59

Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis City-County Council members are proposing a ban on most retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits in order to combat puppy mills while also reducing overcrowding at local shelters. The proposal was introduced at the City-County Council on Monday and is sponsored by councilors John Barth, Zach Adamson, Dan Boots, Jason […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis

The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Amo Pizza named Indy’s Best Pizza

February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!. The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County. “We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450...
WBKR

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? The Chicken Inn

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. For more information, click here.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Current Q&A: Getting to know Michael Corlew

Noblesville High School junior Michael Corlew recently answered questions for Current’s new Q&A feature highlighting area residents in Hamilton County. Corlew also owns his own junk hauling business, MB Junk Removal, that picks up items that people no longer want or need. What is your best habit, and what...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

‘Love is in the Air’ at Indiana Ballet Conservatory

Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s fundraising showcase will provide several challenges in a few areas. “This year is very challenging as we have decided to work with the younger students, incorporating them into the ensembles such as our ‘Oompa Loompa,’ a contemporary piece which features dancers from age 7 to 16, and also our classical waltz piece from ‘Fairy Doll,’ which features dancers aged 9 to 17,” said Alyona Yakovleva, IBC founding artistic director. “In particular, the classical waltz is challenging for these dancers as it requires a high level of ballet technique.”
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN

