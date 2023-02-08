Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s fundraising showcase will provide several challenges in a few areas. “This year is very challenging as we have decided to work with the younger students, incorporating them into the ensembles such as our ‘Oompa Loompa,’ a contemporary piece which features dancers from age 7 to 16, and also our classical waltz piece from ‘Fairy Doll,’ which features dancers aged 9 to 17,” said Alyona Yakovleva, IBC founding artistic director. “In particular, the classical waltz is challenging for these dancers as it requires a high level of ballet technique.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO