FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits
INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis City-County Council members are proposing a ban on most retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits in order to combat puppy mills while also reducing overcrowding at local shelters. The proposal was introduced at the City-County Council on Monday and is sponsored by councilors John Barth, Zach Adamson, Dan Boots, Jason […]
indyschild.com
The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis
The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
Fox 59
Amo Pizza named Indy’s Best Pizza
February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!. The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County. “We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
WIBC.com
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
Purina dog food recalled over toxicity risk
Specialty dog food sold for pets with food sensitivities is being recalled because it can make them sick.
Trace your family tree in Indianapolis, IN
Genealogy doesn't have to be hard when you've got these resources at your fingertips.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? The Chicken Inn
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. For more information, click here.
Current Publishing
Fulfilling a dream: Noblesville woman writes book, encourages others to never give up
When a medical condition had Wendy Haskett stuck at home a few years ago, she decided there was only so much cleaning and watching TV she could do while her family was at school and work. “I had always thought about writing a book, so one night I told my...
Current Publishing
Current Q&A: Getting to know Michael Corlew
Noblesville High School junior Michael Corlew recently answered questions for Current’s new Q&A feature highlighting area residents in Hamilton County. Corlew also owns his own junk hauling business, MB Junk Removal, that picks up items that people no longer want or need. What is your best habit, and what...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
Current Publishing
‘Love is in the Air’ at Indiana Ballet Conservatory
Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s fundraising showcase will provide several challenges in a few areas. “This year is very challenging as we have decided to work with the younger students, incorporating them into the ensembles such as our ‘Oompa Loompa,’ a contemporary piece which features dancers from age 7 to 16, and also our classical waltz piece from ‘Fairy Doll,’ which features dancers aged 9 to 17,” said Alyona Yakovleva, IBC founding artistic director. “In particular, the classical waltz is challenging for these dancers as it requires a high level of ballet technique.”
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the Northside
Over the weekend, the "Princess Squad" and I indulged in a little bit of retail therapy at The Fashion Mall. If you're an Indy-area local, you might already know that the northside's shopping mecca got a little bit more delicious this weekend with the opening ofDoc B's Restaurant & Bar.
'We don’t want to live without him': Family remembers homicide victim
The family of Brian Ward Junior's family described him as a carefree man, who loved to go on family vacations and match his father.
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
