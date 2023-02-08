Read full article on original website
‘Married…With Children’ Star Ted McGinley Guest-Starred on Christmas Episode Before Landing Jefferson D’Arcy Role
'Married...With Children' star Ted McGinley guest-starred on an episode of the Fox sitcom before becoming a permanent cast member.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
wegotthiscovered.com
Following the Pamela Anderson controversy, fans wonder if ‘Toy Story 5’ will land before Tim Allen gets canceled
When Disney announced its plans to make Toy Story 5, fans wondered if it might replace Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the aftermath of Pamela Anderson‘s claim that the Home Improvement actor once exposed himself to her. The former Baywatch star says the incident happened...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King expresses his love for a deeply controversial movie which has torn the industry asunder
Stephen King enjoys updating his followers on his movie and television viewings, often treating Twitter like his own Letterboxd account. His latest suggestion is particularly compelling, with him recommending a film that has gone right to the heart of the movie industry and its awards season. The King of Horror...
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Why 'Dr. Phil' Talk Show Is Ending and What Phil McGraw Has Planned Next
The "Dr. Phil" show, famous for guests like Bhad Bhabie, is coming to an end after over two decades on the air.
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
Popculture
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Popculture
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ballsy ‘Quantumania’ fans already predicting Kang is coming for the crown of an undisputed DC icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t even out yet and fans are already comparing its leading villain Kang the Conquer (Jonathan Majors) to one of the biggest and baddest live-action DC villains ever to grace the silver screen. You know who we’re talking about – it’s Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
