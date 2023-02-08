ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Supreme Court To Weigh FPL Rates

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago

Arguments today at the State Supreme Court in Tallahassee in challenges to a settlement increasing base electric rates for Florida Power & Light. The Florida Public Service Commission approved the settlement in 2021, which includes a complicated mix of issues like FPL profit levels and expansion of solar energy, but two separate challenges contend the 4-year deal is not in the best public interest and was improperly approved. If it stands-challengers say it will result in customers paying hundreds of millions of dollars per year in what they call a gross miscarriage of justice. But FPL says there's compelling evidence the settlement is just and will allow customers to continue receiving fair bills.

