Valley Breeze
Northmen indoor track program continues to grow in seventh season
PROVIDENCE – For the second season in a row, the North Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team came oh so close to producing its first Sullivan Division dual-meet championship and undefeated record in the program’s seven-year existence at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Valley Breeze
NP swim teams sweep Moses Brown, host Cranston East in today's dual-meet finale
PROVIDENCE – For the first time this year, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were able to sweep one of their Division II opponents, when on Monday night against Moses Brown at Rhode Island College, the boys’ squad posted a 51-42 victory and the girls won a 48-45 nailbiter.
Valley Breeze
Scituate Girls' Softball program continues online signups for spring season
SCITUATE – The Scituate Girls’ Softball program, which contains players from Scituate, Glocester, Foster, and other neighboring towns, is currently accepting players ages 4-14 (as of Dec. 31, 2022) for the upcoming spring season. The fee to play is $65 for players in the U6 Instructional division, $85...
Valley Breeze
North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League begins signups for upcoming season
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2023 season, and all returning players and new candidates ages 13-15 who are from North Providence, Smithfield, and Lincoln can contact league president Lou Zammarelli at 401-572-6347 or lou@zamlawri.com for a registration form. Registration...
Valley Breeze
Saints repeat as Class C indoor champs
PROVIDENCE – Even without its three-time Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Runner of the Year in its lineup, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team still managed to repeat as Class C champions for the second straight year last Saturday afternoon at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Saints compiled 137 points to easily outdistance runner-up East Greenwich High’s 75 and 11 other teams.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland boys' hoop team wins four games in seven-day stretch
CUMBERLAND – Thanks to four victories in a seven-day span, the Cumberland High boys’ basketball team has climbed over the .500 mark for the first time this season. And the biggest win of the bunch may have come in last Friday night’s Division I showdown against neighboring Smithfield at the Wellness Center. While the temperatures outside dwindled into the single digits, the Clippers prevailed in a heated matchup with the Sentinels, 64-56, and evened their D-I record at 7-7.
Valley Breeze
NP boys' hoop team gets back on track, downs Juanita Sanchez
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Losers of three of their last four games, and in danger of slipping out of the top four spots in the Division III standings, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory over a tough opponent last Thursday night. Hosting Juanita...
Valley Breeze
Perfect 10: C.F. girls' basketball team routs Davies, Johnston
JOHNSTON – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team passed two of its toughest tests of the Division IV season with flying colors. Facing two teams right below them in the standings during a three-night stretch, the Warriors continued their dominance in their new division by not only rolling to a 51-26 victory at home over second-place Davies last Wednesday, but also cruising to a 56-24 win at Johnston High over the fourth-place Panthers.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield boys' basketball team comes out of road trip with 9-6 record
CUMBERLAND – Playing four times on the road in a five-night stretch, the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of victories that kept the Sentinels within striking distance of the top four places in the Division I standings. Unfortunately, they were unable to win last...
Valley Breeze
North Providence L.L. plans signups next two Saturdays at library
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League will hold a registration session for the upcoming season this Saturday, and next Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library. Players must be ages 4-16 by Aug. 31 in order to sign...
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
Valley Breeze
Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee
LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
Valley Breeze
Lincoln looks to add gyms and science labs to elementary schools
LINCOLN – School officials are looking to add gymnasiums to Lonsdale, Northern, Saylesville and Central Elementary schools. As of now, all four elementary schools use the cafeteria for lunch, physical education and assemblies. According to the Rhode Island Department of Education regulations, these schools have three times less space than they should.
Valley Breeze
Ricci's McDonald wins second straight spelling bee
NORTH PROVIDENCE – James McDonald, a 7th-grader from Ricci Middle School, is now a two-time North Providence District Spelling Bee champion, outlasting 15 competitors in the Feb. 2 spelling bee and earning the right to compete for a trip to the national Scripps National Spelling Bee. McDonald never stumbled...
Valley Breeze
Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother
CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
Valley Breeze
ACT presents 'Five Frickin' Winters'
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Attleboro Community Theatre kicks off the new year with its production of the dark comedy, “Five Frickin’ Winters,” written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-March 3, at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Feb....
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
