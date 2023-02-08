CUMBERLAND – Thanks to four victories in a seven-day span, the Cumberland High boys’ basketball team has climbed over the .500 mark for the first time this season. And the biggest win of the bunch may have come in last Friday night’s Division I showdown against neighboring Smithfield at the Wellness Center. While the temperatures outside dwindled into the single digits, the Clippers prevailed in a heated matchup with the Sentinels, 64-56, and evened their D-I record at 7-7.

