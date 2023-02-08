ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
NEWSBTC

SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Rally Turns Attractive Above $0.0000125

SHIB price (Shiba Inu) started a strong increase above the $0.0000125 resistance against the US Dollar. Shiba Inu is now showing bullish signs and might rally further. Shib price started a strong increase from the $0.000010 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $$0.000012 and the...
cryptogazette.com

Massive Bitcoin Price Target Is Released – How High Can BTC Go?

It’s been revealed that Ark Invest just released a massive BTC price target. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,010. Bitcoin new optimistic price prediction is out. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest said recently as per...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
investing.com

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
cryptopotato.com

ETH Liquid Staking Coins Soar, Bitcoin Retraces Toward $22.5K (Market Watch)

Chainlink, Polygon, and LDO are today’s top performers from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin dipped hard in the past 24 hours, charting a two-week low of under $22,500. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red, aside from apparent exceptions coming from Ethereum liquid staking assets like LDO, RPL, and FXS.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Loses $23K, but is Another Surge Coming? (BTC Price Analysis)

The market has struggled to push above the significant resistance level of $25K, and now the price is slowly declining. Therefore, the possibility of a correction before the next rally has increased. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The $24K-$25K region is currently providing the most significant resistance for...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Bouncing To $28K If It Breaks This Level

Major coins traded flat on Monday evening, as the market capitalization fell 0.72% to $1.06 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,624, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.66% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price to $0.090.
cryptopotato.com

Market Watch: The Graph Explodes 33%, Lido (LDO) Soars 16%

The Graph has taken the main stage today, while LTC tapped $100 earlier. Bitcoin slipped toward $22,500 once again in the past 24 hours but managed to bounce off and is once again situated around $23,000. Most altcoins are calmer today, aside from several mid caps, including LDO and GRT,...
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...

