Bucks County, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown Mercury Building Owners Hang ‘For Sale’ Sign, Pause Ambitious Renovation to Boutique Hotel

The former home of The Mercury; the Pottstown building at King and North Hanover Streets is going back on the market by its present owners, CEG. Cedarville Engineering Group LLC (CEG), owners of a Pottstown commercial real estate property, have put that site on sale. The building at King and North Hanover Streets was once publishing offices of The Mercury. Mercury reporter Even Brandt, working from the paper’s new office in Exton, covered the CEG search for a new buyer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thebrownandwhite.com

Westgate mall forces out six local businesses

The Westgate Mall in North Bethlehem is undergoing major renovations, causing six businesses to vacate their spaces. The mall opened in 1973 and has undergone constant redevelopment for years. The six businesses Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, received notice on Jan. 20 that their leases would be terminated due to renovations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
iheart.com

Many Berks County Municipalities Raising Property Taxes in 2023

Many Berks County Municipalities Raising Property Taxes in 2023. (Reading, PA) -- An analysis of each of Berks Counties' 72 municipalities show about a fourth of them have raised their property taxes for 2023. The Reading Eagle dot com reports most kept their rates the same. But 18 cities and townships increased millages, up from the 12 that raised taxes in 2022. A mill is one-dollar per every one-thousand-dollars of assessed value of a property. The lowest municipal tax rate in Berks for 2023 continues to be in Earl Township, which does not levy a municipal property tax. The highest rates are for New Morgan, taxed at 18-point-six mills, and Reading whose tax is just over 18 mills.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
tapinto.net

Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
TAPinto.net

Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

