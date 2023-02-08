Many Berks County Municipalities Raising Property Taxes in 2023. (Reading, PA) -- An analysis of each of Berks Counties' 72 municipalities show about a fourth of them have raised their property taxes for 2023. The Reading Eagle dot com reports most kept their rates the same. But 18 cities and townships increased millages, up from the 12 that raised taxes in 2022. A mill is one-dollar per every one-thousand-dollars of assessed value of a property. The lowest municipal tax rate in Berks for 2023 continues to be in Earl Township, which does not levy a municipal property tax. The highest rates are for New Morgan, taxed at 18-point-six mills, and Reading whose tax is just over 18 mills.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO