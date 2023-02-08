Read full article on original website
Related
Major Discount Retailer to Open Location in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A popular retail chain will be opening their latest location in Bucks County, and local shoppers are looking forward to the new site. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new store for WFMZ-69.
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
NBC Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Montgomery County Store to Growing List of Closures
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. retail chain released an updated list of 150 location closures on Tuesday, adding another Philadelphia-area store to the previously announced shutdowns, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. New to the list is the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 224 W. DeKalb Pike in...
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
Plans for Warminster’s Brand New Tesla Dealership Delayed Until March
Talks of a new electric vehicle dealership have been postponed as one Bucks County township debates future plans for the new business. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the dealership for the Warminster Patch.
Lynnewood Estate Bought; Owners to Restore a ‘Living, Breathing Part of Cheltenham’
Lynnewood Hall, now on its way to preservation and protection. The 34-acre Lynnewood Estate in Elkins Park has been purchased. Better news is the intentions of its new owners, a foundation run by Edward Thome and Angie Van Scyoc. Carla Robinson carried their story in the Chestnut Hill Local. The...
Pottstown Mercury Building Owners Hang ‘For Sale’ Sign, Pause Ambitious Renovation to Boutique Hotel
The former home of The Mercury; the Pottstown building at King and North Hanover Streets is going back on the market by its present owners, CEG. Cedarville Engineering Group LLC (CEG), owners of a Pottstown commercial real estate property, have put that site on sale. The building at King and North Hanover Streets was once publishing offices of The Mercury. Mercury reporter Even Brandt, working from the paper’s new office in Exton, covered the CEG search for a new buyer.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
thebrownandwhite.com
Westgate mall forces out six local businesses
The Westgate Mall in North Bethlehem is undergoing major renovations, causing six businesses to vacate their spaces. The mall opened in 1973 and has undergone constant redevelopment for years. The six businesses Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, received notice on Jan. 20 that their leases would be terminated due to renovations.
iheart.com
Many Berks County Municipalities Raising Property Taxes in 2023
Many Berks County Municipalities Raising Property Taxes in 2023. (Reading, PA) -- An analysis of each of Berks Counties' 72 municipalities show about a fourth of them have raised their property taxes for 2023. The Reading Eagle dot com reports most kept their rates the same. But 18 cities and townships increased millages, up from the 12 that raised taxes in 2022. A mill is one-dollar per every one-thousand-dollars of assessed value of a property. The lowest municipal tax rate in Berks for 2023 continues to be in Earl Township, which does not levy a municipal property tax. The highest rates are for New Morgan, taxed at 18-point-six mills, and Reading whose tax is just over 18 mills.
local21news.com
Robot on the run! "Marty" makes daring escape from Giant Food Store
Northampton County, PA (WHP) — He's a common sight for shoppers at Giant Food Stores, "Marty" the Robot diligently surveys the aisles day in and day out, watching for potential hazards. But, one "Marty" apparently decided to try and make his great escape recently in Hellertown, Northampton County. And...
Apartment Therapy
This Renter’s $1475 a Month, 600-Square-Foot Philly Two-Level Apartment Comes With a Cozy Fireplace
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Washington Square) Type of home: Apartment. Size: 600 square feet. Years lived in: 1 year, renting. Budget: $1475 a month...
Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
tapinto.net
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Popular New Jersey-Based Deli to Open Latest Location in Newtown
A well-known delicatessen from New Jersey will be opening their latest location in one of Bucks County’s most popular towns. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
Nationwide Ranking Service Lists 2023 Best Hospitals: Three Montco Sites Rank Tops
Healthgrades, the Denver-based national medical service analytics firm, has issued its 2023 rankings for best hospitals. The company’s statisticians examined the clinical performance of 4,500 U.S. hospitals across 31 common procedures and conditions. They included maladies such as:
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0