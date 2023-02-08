Read full article on original website
Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death
Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg detectives say they're investigating a body found Wednesday as a suspicious death. A city spokesperson says the woman was discovered around 3 p.m. near North 3rd and South Streets. Witnesses say she was found on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, but it's not known if she was a client there. City officials are treating her death as suspicious until they hear differently from the Dauphin County coroner. Her name hasn't been released.
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded. (Washington, DC) -- Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital after complaining of feeling lightheaded. A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Democrat says Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night, and that initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke. Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to win the Senate seat, despite suffering a stroke last May that compromised his speech. His spokesman says the 53-year-old lawmaker will remain in the hospital overnight as doctors run additional tests.
Newly Released Picture Shows Gabby Petito with Blood on Her Face
The parents of Gabby Petito are now suing the Utah State Police for $50 million, claiming the department failed to recognize that she was in danger. A newly released photo, taken by Gabby shortly before she and Brian Laundrie were pulled over by Utah police, shows red marks and blood on her face.
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Alabama. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Slice Stone Pizza and Brew as the top choice for Alabama. "Soul food is, well, the soul of the South," Reader's Digest's...
Many Berks County Municipalities Raising Property Taxes in 2023
Many Berks County Municipalities Raising Property Taxes in 2023. (Reading, PA) -- An analysis of each of Berks Counties' 72 municipalities show about a fourth of them have raised their property taxes for 2023. The Reading Eagle dot com reports most kept their rates the same. But 18 cities and townships increased millages, up from the 12 that raised taxes in 2022. A mill is one-dollar per every one-thousand-dollars of assessed value of a property. The lowest municipal tax rate in Berks for 2023 continues to be in Earl Township, which does not levy a municipal property tax. The highest rates are for New Morgan, taxed at 18-point-six mills, and Reading whose tax is just over 18 mills.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
Sign Touting Amite As Hometown Of Gov. Edwards Misspells 'Governor'
The city of Amite has a new welcome sign near the I-55 exit that features an embarrassing mistake. The sign touts Amite as the hometown of Gov. John Bel Edwards, but his title is misspelled "govenor." The sign is covered with a tarp as the Chamber of Commerce works with...
The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego
At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
Here Are The 10 Best Small Towns In Florida
There's something inherently charming about small towns. They have the urban vibes and amenities of big cities while maintaining that cozy, close-knit feeling. Even though they don't offer nearly as much as their metro counterparts, they make up for it with neat restaurants, quaint shops, special attractions, and other amazing features.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
Rising Star 4ourty8 Takes Connecticut Hip Hop Scene by Storm
The state of Connecticut has a deep hip hop legacy, and 4ourty8 is honoured to be a part of it. He was influenced by the streets and the hardships of his hometown of Waterbury. Taking cues from the greats in the field, he perfected his craft as a rapper and producer while adding his own distinctive spin.
Franchise Tax Board Tells Californians To Wait On Submitting 2022 Return
Recipients of the Middle Class Tax Refund of 600 dollars or more should wait to file their 2022 tax returns as the IRS is working on guidance for tax prepares on how to enter the state inflation benefit. The Orange County Register says tax filers in California who got a...
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Some of the best food you'll ever have can be found in restaurants tucked away from the well-traveled path, hidden gems waiting to show off a dish that you will remember for years to come. Cheapism searched around the country to find the best hole-in-the-wall chicken joints around, gathering a list of the top spot for each state. According to the site:
This Is Arizona's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
There is nothing quite like a heaping helping of comfort food. And what better place to get it than the state's best "mom and pop" eatery?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food. The website states, "Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."
