ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
KEYT

How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents

There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence. Classified papers have been found at their homes, leading to government investigations that are underway. Biden and Pence say they turned over the papers as soon as they were discovered. Trump resisted. The FBI on Friday conducted a search at Pence’s home in Indiana, where agents uncovered an additional document that contained one page with classified markings. A Pence aide says the former vice president and his legal team fully cooperated and agreed to the search.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
KEYT

Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, hosting both Republican and Democratic governors for a black-tie affair at the White House, raised his glass for a toast. Standing under a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, he told the people in the room to remember who they were. “We’re the United States of America. We can get big things done if we do it together.”
TENNESSEE STATE
KEYT

Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who is accusing him of raping her over a quarter century ago. Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge Friday that Trump will give up the sample if lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first. A lawyer for Carroll responded to the letter Friday, saying the sudden offer to provide DNA after refusing to do so for years was an attempt to delay an April trial and prejudice potential jurors.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
CBS Minnesota

Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say

WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

New AI voice-cloning tools ‘add fuel’ to misinformation fire

NEW YORK (AP) — An altered video that shows President Joe Biden making comments that attack transgender people was created with a new generation of artificial intelligence tools. With just a few seconds of sample audio, anyone can use these tools to generate audio that mimics a person’s voice. While Hollywood studios have long been able to distort reality in this way, experts say the technology has been democratized without considering how it can fall into the wrong hands and be used to spread disinformation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy