Berks County, PA

Mercury

Free tax prep support for seniors is available

It’s a time of year that many of us don’t look forward to — tax filing season, with an April 18 deadline looming. If you are retired and are contemplating whether or not you should file a tax return, Brian Parkes, the executive directive of TriCounty Active Adult Center in Pottstown, encourages seniors to continue filing for an alarming reason.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Lancaster city council votes on plan to move to home rule government

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor and city council are concerned about the shrinking property tax base, so they've taken the first step toward moving to a potential "home rule" which could create more flexibility in raising tax revenue. Lancaster residents will vote in May on whether they support the...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Discount retailer Big Lots opening new Bucks County store in March

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the country's largest home discount retailers is expanding its regional footprint with a new store in Bucks County. Big Lots, with more than 1,440 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, is planning to open its newest area store March 3 at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, according to storefront signage.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Westgate mall forces out six local businesses

The Westgate Mall in North Bethlehem is undergoing major renovations, causing six businesses to vacate their spaces. The mall opened in 1973 and has undergone constant redevelopment for years. The six businesses Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, received notice on Jan. 20 that their leases would be terminated due to renovations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Berks County commissioner may be announced next week

READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said Thursday morning that he has been informed that judges from the Court of Common Pleas may be ready to announce their pick for the vacant commissioner's seat early next week. The seat became vacant when Kevin S. Barnhardt was...
WFMZ-TV Online

Waiting lists for Berks public housing to open later this month

EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Housing Authority announced Monday that it will open its waiting lists for public housing later this month. Waiting lists for studio and 1-bedroom apartments, for applicants 62 and older or those who are disabled, will be open from February 21 at 9 a.m. to February 27 at 9 a.m.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA

