Major Discount Retailer to Open Location in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A popular retail chain will be opening their latest location in Bucks County, and local shoppers are looking forward to the new site. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new store for WFMZ-69.
Bucks County Hotel, in Operation for Over 300 Years, Hits the Market
The inn remains one of the oldest establishments in Bucks County that is still in operation. One of Bucks County’s most well-known hotels has hit the market, and sellers are asking a hefty price for the old estate. JD Mullane wrote about the estate for Yahoo! Sports. The Langhorne...
Mercury
Free tax prep support for seniors is available
It’s a time of year that many of us don’t look forward to — tax filing season, with an April 18 deadline looming. If you are retired and are contemplating whether or not you should file a tax return, Brian Parkes, the executive directive of TriCounty Active Adult Center in Pottstown, encourages seniors to continue filing for an alarming reason.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
WGAL
Lancaster city council votes on plan to move to home rule government
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor and city council are concerned about the shrinking property tax base, so they've taken the first step toward moving to a potential "home rule" which could create more flexibility in raising tax revenue. Lancaster residents will vote in May on whether they support the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Discount retailer Big Lots opening new Bucks County store in March
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the country's largest home discount retailers is expanding its regional footprint with a new store in Bucks County. Big Lots, with more than 1,440 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, is planning to open its newest area store March 3 at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, according to storefront signage.
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Plans for Warminster’s Brand New Tesla Dealership Delayed Until March
Talks of a new electric vehicle dealership have been postponed as one Bucks County township debates future plans for the new business. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the dealership for the Warminster Patch.
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
When it comes to markets, Lancaster is best known for its downtown Central Market, a historic public market located in Penn Square - also the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country.
thebrownandwhite.com
Westgate mall forces out six local businesses
The Westgate Mall in North Bethlehem is undergoing major renovations, causing six businesses to vacate their spaces. The mall opened in 1973 and has undergone constant redevelopment for years. The six businesses Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, received notice on Jan. 20 that their leases would be terminated due to renovations.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Berks County commissioner may be announced next week
READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said Thursday morning that he has been informed that judges from the Court of Common Pleas may be ready to announce their pick for the vacant commissioner's seat early next week. The seat became vacant when Kevin S. Barnhardt was...
Asking Price Of Maryland Mansion Is Five Times More Than Average Area Listing
A Cecil County mansion with a backyard oasis is going for $1.799 million — nearly five times the amount of an average listing in the area.Located at 116 Liddell Road in Colora, the home hit the market at $2.2 million in November 2022, according to its Zillow listing. The average price of a Cec…
WFMZ-TV Online
Waiting lists for Berks public housing to open later this month
EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Housing Authority announced Monday that it will open its waiting lists for public housing later this month. Waiting lists for studio and 1-bedroom apartments, for applicants 62 and older or those who are disabled, will be open from February 21 at 9 a.m. to February 27 at 9 a.m.
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers on Golf Course Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
WGAL
Medical marijuana patients on the job: What are the rights for employees and businesses?
News 8 On Your Side is investigating medical marijuana's potential impact on employment: from your rights if you have a medical marijuana card to what employers can legally do if a worker uses medical marijuana. Charles Whistler vapes medical marijuana for his insomnia and anxiety. "It calms me down. It...
Chester County to consider proposal that would allow for rock quarry
Chester County leaders will once again consider a rezoning proposal that would allow a rock quarry to open there.
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
Lancaster Farming
Green Dragon Auction Under Bird Ban as Avian Flu Returns to Pennsylvania
Green Dragon Small Animal Auction was missing the usual plumage for its Friday night sale. The Ephrata Township business, usually teeming with some combination of hens and roosters, peafowl and parakeets, had only mammals like guinea pigs and goats on the auction block Feb. 3. “We had a considerably shorter...
