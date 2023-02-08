Read full article on original website
John Fetterman's picture-taking, buddy-making, convention-breaking first month on Capitol Hill
John Fetterman has taken DC by storm, drawing awestruck colleagues to his side and garnering praise from Democratic leaders who suspect he'll go far.
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
Democrat John Fetterman likely to be released from hospital today after medical emergency: Stabenow
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration
“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Pennsylvania in Congress voted Jan. 27-Feb. 2
The House passed a measure denouncing socialism.
Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?
Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
Senator John Fetterman Rushed To Hospital During Senate Retreat
Sen. John Fetterman remains hospitalized in Washington, DC after second stroke ruled out
Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized overnight after feeling 'lightheaded'
Tests 'rule out a new stroke' for Fetterman, spokesperson says
Biden administration tries to toughen school nutrition standards
The Biden administration wants to lower sugar and improve other health factors for the food that students in the United States eat while at school.
Judge rules Pennsylvania does not equitably fund public education
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that Pennsylvania does not adequately or equitably fund public education. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. Under Pennsylvania’s current system, the court […]
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage to $18 an hour
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state’s minimum wage starting next year. Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) issued a memo to all House members on Feb. 2 proposing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour. Green says her bill would increase the hourly minimum wage […]
Democrats Take Pennsylvania House From GOP for the First Time in 12 Years
The special election wins mark the first time in 12 years that Democrats have assumed control of the legislative chamber in a key swing state.
WOLF
One Resident from the Poconos Attends State of the Union
WOLF — FOX56's Jake Sarwar spoke with one local resident who was at the State of the Union plus some reaction from a member of Congress. Just moments ago, President Biden concluded his second State of the Union speech. The annual message delivered by the President of the United...
Pennsylvania Democrats take back state House control with three special election wins
Pennsylvania Democrats won a trio of state House special elections Tuesday night, handing them a clear majority. The victories give Democrats the upper hand in a chamber that has seesawed in control since the November elections, resulting in a bipartisan "independent" speaker arrangement that quickly went sour. But with Tuesday's wins, the Democratic Party now is in a stronger position to block GOP-led initiatives, including a potential anti-abortion ballot measure.
