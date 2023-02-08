Read full article on original website
Auburn football: Steve Wiltfong credits interim staff for 2023 class
The Auburn football program’s recruiting class of 2023 has come a long way in just a few short months. From the very beginning of former head coach Bryan Harsin’s tenure, there were worries about whether or not he could recruit in the SEC. Most of the players that...
Auburn football getting two CFB blue bloods in conference in 2024
Auburn football will see its conference realign quicker than was previously announced when Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024, per an official press release from the Big 12. UT and OU will be paying nine figures combined to leave the Big 12 early. This upcoming season will be...
Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?
J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
Auburn football: 2024 TE target decommits from the Tide
For what feels like the first time in a very long time, recruiting is heating up for the Auburn football program. An almost instant difference was made when the Tigers hired head coach Hugh Freeze, and though there is a long road ahead, there is optimism for the future of the program.
Clemson again taps pipeline to this Alabama high school
Given the importance of in-state recruiting in college football, it’s not unusual to see teams add players to their programs from some of the same local high schools year after year. But Clemson has (...)
Auburn football: Evaluating 2024 QB commit Walker White
This is not a drill. I repeat: this is not a drill. Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has stuffed Reverend Dabo in a locker on the recruiting trail. Arkansas 4-star quarterback Walker White, who has been Auburn’s top target since Freeze was hired, committed to the Tigers and completely shut down his recruitment. With competing offers from, notably, Clemson and Baylor, as well as Arkansas, Auburn had a lot of work to do. And they did.
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
Three football players sign at Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – Three Smiths Station football players put pen to paper on Wednesday morning, signing their National Letter of Intent to play football in college. Josh Childs signed with Brevard College in North Carolina, Mckenzie Felder signed with Birmingham Southern and Jackson Greer will head to Lyon College in Arkansas. You can hear […]
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
City of Auburn to host job fair on Feb. 23 featuring 23 companies offering over 300 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development Team announced it would host a job fair on Feb. 23 at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries located at 1500 Pumphrey Ave, on Thursday. The job fair is open to job seekers from 1-5 p.m. According to the city of Auburn, the job fair […]
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
Alabama Dodges Police Transparency, Hiding Violent Body Camera Footage from Public
The lead-up to the release of body-camera footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols included public calls for calm out of fear that citizens might riot after seeing the violent footage. While there were some protests and isolated incidents, the rioting did not happen. But in Alabama, those fears...
Black History Month: Eddie Lowe as Phenix City’s first African American mayor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - “It’s more of a ceremonial position, but I don’t take it that way,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “I take it very seriously.”. Taking it seriously since 2012, Mayor Eddie Lowe said he sees a positive future for the community he loves.
New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves
Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
Opelika City Council Reveals New Street Name
OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council honored Opelika native Patsy Boyd Parker during Tuesday night’s city council meeting by announcing the naming of a street in the Northeast Industrial Park after her. Parker served as a member of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority,...
High Point Town Center | Shopping mall in Prattville, Alabama
High Point Town Center is a lifestyle center located in Prattville, Alabama, United States, across from the Prattville Towne Center. The 900,000-square-foot (84,000 m2) mall opened in 2008 but remained largely vacant leading to its sale at a bankruptcy auction in July 2011.
Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges
From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
