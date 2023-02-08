ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?

J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: 2024 TE target decommits from the Tide

For what feels like the first time in a very long time, recruiting is heating up for the Auburn football program. An almost instant difference was made when the Tigers hired head coach Hugh Freeze, and though there is a long road ahead, there is optimism for the future of the program.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Evaluating 2024 QB commit Walker White

This is not a drill. I repeat: this is not a drill. Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has stuffed Reverend Dabo in a locker on the recruiting trail. Arkansas 4-star quarterback Walker White, who has been Auburn’s top target since Freeze was hired, committed to the Tigers and completely shut down his recruitment. With competing offers from, notably, Clemson and Baylor, as well as Arkansas, Auburn had a lot of work to do. And they did.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Three football players sign at Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – Three Smiths Station football players put pen to paper on Wednesday morning, signing their National Letter of Intent to play football in college. Josh Childs signed with Brevard College in North Carolina, Mckenzie Felder signed with Birmingham Southern and Jackson Greer will head to Lyon College in Arkansas. You can hear […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
WSFA

Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
AUBURN, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves

Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika City Council Reveals New Street Name

OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council honored Opelika native Patsy Boyd Parker during Tuesday night’s city council meeting by announcing the naming of a street in the Northeast Industrial Park after her. Parker served as a member of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority,...
OPELIKA, AL
tourcounsel.com

High Point Town Center | Shopping mall in Prattville, Alabama

High Point Town Center is a lifestyle center located in Prattville, Alabama, United States, across from the Prattville Towne Center. The 900,000-square-foot (84,000 m2) mall opened in 2008 but remained largely vacant leading to its sale at a bankruptcy auction in July 2011.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges

From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
tourcounsel.com

LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
LAGRANGE, GA
