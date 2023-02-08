Echoes of the Past: To Evacuate Americans From Nanking

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

February 8, 1932

91 Years Ago

To Evacuate Americans From Nanking

While the four great powers, the United States, Great Britain, France, and Italy, are seeking to bring about a cessation of hostilities between Chinese and Japanese forces in the Far East, the warring Orientals continue to exchange shells, bullets, and bombs at sporadic intervals. Owing to the Japanese threat against Nanking, American citizens are preparing to leave the city for Shanghai. In the photo below is the United States destroyer Simpson, which is standing by in Nanking to evacuate Americans if necessary.

February 8, 1962

61 Years Ago

Fawley Is Appointed Sales Head At Auto Agency

C.P. Wright, president of Alleghany Motors, announced today the appointment of G.C. Fawley Jr. as Sales Manager of the organization. Fawley's appointment became effective on February 1st. Fawley has been associated for the past three years with the G.C. Fawley Insurance Agency Inc. and prior to that time was for nine years, a partner in the service station business.

February 8, 1987

36 Years Ago

Family Homeless After Fire

An Alleghany County family of five was homeless yesterday when a fire virtually destroyed their two-story frame house at the intersection of routes 687 and 640 near Falling Spring Elementary School. The fire, of unknown origin, occurred at the home of the Mike Dunaway family at approximately 11:30 a.m. and required the service of both the Falling Spring Fire Department and the Dunlap Fire Department to bring it under control.

February 8, 2012

11 Years Ago

AHS Caps Regular Season With 46-41 Win

Alleghany's four seniors combined for 30 points Tuesday night. And they finished their regular season careers at Mountaineer Gym as winners. The victory finished Alleghany's regular season at 12-8 overall, and 5-5 in the Blue Ridge District. The Mountaineers outscored the Golden Eagles 6-2 over the final 46.6 seconds

