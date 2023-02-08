ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Echoes of the Past: To Evacuate Americans From Nanking

By Virginian Review Staff
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0ELo_0kgGYiLb00

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

February 8, 1932

91 Years Ago

To Evacuate Americans From Nanking

While the four great powers, the United States, Great Britain, France, and Italy, are seeking to bring about a cessation of hostilities between Chinese and Japanese forces in the Far East, the warring Orientals continue to exchange shells, bullets, and bombs at sporadic intervals. Owing to the Japanese threat against Nanking, American citizens are preparing to leave the city for Shanghai. In the photo below is the United States destroyer Simpson, which is standing by in Nanking to evacuate Americans if necessary.

February 8, 1962

61 Years Ago

Fawley Is Appointed Sales Head At Auto Agency

C.P. Wright, president of Alleghany Motors, announced today the appointment of G.C. Fawley Jr. as Sales Manager of the organization. Fawley's appointment became effective on February 1st. Fawley has been associated for the past three years with the G.C. Fawley Insurance Agency Inc. and prior to that time was for nine years, a partner in the service station business.

February 8, 1987

36 Years Ago

Family Homeless After Fire

An Alleghany County family of five was homeless yesterday when a fire virtually destroyed their two-story frame house at the intersection of routes 687 and 640 near Falling Spring Elementary School. The fire, of unknown origin, occurred at the home of the Mike Dunaway family at approximately 11:30 a.m. and required the service of both the Falling Spring Fire Department and the Dunlap Fire Department to bring it under control.

February 8, 2012

11 Years Ago

AHS Caps Regular Season With 46-41 Win

Alleghany's four seniors combined for 30 points Tuesday night. And they finished their regular season careers at Mountaineer Gym as winners. The victory finished Alleghany's regular season at 12-8 overall, and 5-5 in the Blue Ridge District. The Mountaineers outscored the Golden Eagles 6-2 over the final 46.6 seconds

The post Echoes of the Past: To Evacuate Americans From Nanking appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past 08-03-22

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. August 3, 192399 Years AgoPresident Harding DeadWarren G. Harding, President of the United States, died instantly and without warning at 7:30 o'clock, a victim of a stroke of apoplexy, which struck him down in his weakest condition, after an illness of exactly one week....
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: To Relief Of Americans In War Zone

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. February 3, 1932 91 Years Ago To Relief Of Americans In War Zone This air view in the photo below shows the United States Asiatic fleet serenely anchored in Manila Bay just before it left to head for Shanghai at full speed. Increased aggression on the part...
COVINGTON, VA
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive

In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Not So Quiet On Eastern Front

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. February 6, 1932 91 Years Ago Not So Quiet On Eastern Front The unusual picture below shows a shell bursting in front of a Chinese trench during the civil war of a couple of years ago. Scenes almost an exact duplicate of this are now being re-enacted...
COVINGTON, VA
tourcounsel.com

Valley View Mall | Shopping mall in Roanoke, Virginia

Valley View Mall is an 800,000-square-foot (74,000 m2) regional shopping mall located in the Roundhill neighborhood of Roanoke, Virginia. It is located near the interchange of Interstate 581/U.S. Route 220 with Hershberger Road (State Route 101) in the northwest section of the city. Most outparcel locations around Valley View Mall...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Dr. Harry P. Kornhiser, Jr. – 87

Dr. Harry P. Kornhiser, Jr. of Covington, VA, born in Franklin, New Jersey passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 at the age of 87 years old, surrounded by family at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother Virgie Kornhiser, father Harry Kornhiser Sr., brother Richard Kornhiser and sisters, Carol Ann Donovan and Betty Jo Pare. He is survived by his wife Joan Cragg Kornhiser of 59 years, daughters Dr. Belinda Kornhiser Smith and Laura Kornhiser Israel (Ed Israel), sons David Craig Kornhiser and John Paul Kornhiser (Tara Wagner). He was so proud of five grandchildren including...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

William Knighton Burns – 51

William Knighton Burns, age 51, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at […] The post William Knighton Burns – 51 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Students mourn beloved music teacher

SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
SALEM, VA
Virginian Review

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr.

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr., age 63, of 86 Forrest Hill Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Iron Gate Baptist Church with Reverend Brandon Nicely […] The post Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr. appeared first on The Virginian Review.
EAGLE ROCK, VA
woay.com

Spring Warmth Followed by Weekend Winter Storm

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Our StormWatch 4 Weather Team is blast of spring warmth today into Thursday with a few records, including Lewisburg, Bluefield and Beckley’s high temperature being challenged on Thursday. Below is a timeline of the weather forecast:. Today: Clouds remain stubborn with highs near 60 degrees.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Virginian Review

Rep. Cline To Host Town Hall In Alleghany County

Residents of Alleghany County are invited to a town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) next week. This town hall event is an opportunity for residents of Alleghany County to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. The Alleghany County town hall will take place Monday, […] The post Rep. Cline To Host Town Hall In Alleghany County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Frances Lucille Doss – 95

Mrs. Frances Lucille Doss passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at Seasons Place in Lewisburg, WV at the age of 95.  She was the daughter of Margaret and Charles Doss, who preceded her in death. Born in Renick, WV on October 27, 1927, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Doss, […] The post Frances Lucille Doss – 95 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
LEWISBURG, WV
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Glenda Vess Nicely – 80

Glenda Faye Vess Nicely, age 80, of 3321 Shawvers Road, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 7, 1942 in Clifton Forge to the late LeeRoy Vess Sr., and Mable Frances Connor Vess. Glenda was a member of Central Advent Christian Church. She loved to crochet, puzzles, playing games, camping, and was adventurous. Glenda enjoyed cooking, loved to laugh and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norman Andrew Nicely; four brothers, LeeRoy Vess, Jr., Claude Vess, Clovis Vess, and Freddie Vess;...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy