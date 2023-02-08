ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

APpalachian EXperience Returns To The Alleghany Highlands

By P. E. Marshall
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 1 day ago

From March 11-18, APEX will be returning to the Alleghany Highlands to observe our culture and work in the community.  A group of fifteen Saint Joseph’s University students, some skilled and some not, will be arriving in Clifton Forge, Saturday, March 11 and will start working, Monday, March 13.

At the end of the month of February, ads will start appearing asking for projects that the students might be able to do, along with contact information. If an individual, church, or civic organization has a project (preferably inside) with materials, perhaps the students will be able to get it done.

Some projects the students have completed include, but are not limited to, yard work; scraping and painting (inside and out but no higher than the first floor), small homes, gazebos, and fellowship halls; entryways; powerpoint presentations for churches; trimming/stacking brush; repairing wood fences/ramps; helping to construct a greenhouse; repairing/sanding picnic tables; blowing/bagging leaves in recreation/camping and cemetery areas; painting curbs and steps; deep cleaning sanctuaries especially all wooden areas; digging small/short ditches; preparing rough walls for murals; working on railroad cars; unloading trucks for food pantries; and scrubbing the walls of a sleeper car.

Approximately fourteen years ago Total Action for Progress and SJU’S of Philadelphia decided to work together to bring students from the University to Appalachia to observe the culture and work in the community for the week of their spring break.

During spring break seventeen groups of students pay their own way to different parts of Appalachia to work and get to know the culture. One of the groups will be making their way to Alleghany County, on March 11.

The post APpalachian EXperience Returns To The Alleghany Highlands appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr.

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr., age 63, of 86 Forrest Hill Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Iron Gate Baptist Church with Reverend Brandon Nicely […] The post Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr. appeared first on The Virginian Review.
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Virginian Review

William Knighton Burns – 51

William Knighton Burns, age 51, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at […] The post William Knighton Burns – 51 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past 08-03-22

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. August 3, 192399 Years AgoPresident Harding DeadWarren G. Harding, President of the United States, died instantly and without warning at 7:30 o'clock, a victim of a stroke of apoplexy, which struck him down in his weakest condition, after an illness of exactly one week....
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Wanda H. Clark – 91

Our wonderful mother and grandmother, Wanda Hall Clark, 91, of Millboro, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born September 19, 1931, in Millboro in the same home where she raised her family and spent her final days. She was the daughter of the late Guy Francis and Stella Stephenson Hall. She was a graduate of Millboro High School where she was nicknamed “Snooks” and was an avid basketball and softball player. She passed that love of sports to her children and grandson, where at times coached a daughter in the first Little League Girl’s softball league...
MILLBORO, VA
Virginian Review

Benjamin Lee Hicks – 82

Benjamin Lee Hicks, age 82, of 30 Cardinal Lane, Daleville, Virginia died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. Ben was born January 30, 1941, in Crossnore, North Carolina to the late Marion and Etta Oakes Hicks. He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired Maintenance Superintendent for MeadWestvaco. He enjoyed bowling and reading with his great-granddaughter Maggie, and he was a University of Virginia Cavalier football and basketball fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Dale King Hicks, and a brother, Marion Hicks,...
DALEVILLE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Valley View Mall | Shopping mall in Roanoke, Virginia

Valley View Mall is an 800,000-square-foot (74,000 m2) regional shopping mall located in the Roundhill neighborhood of Roanoke, Virginia. It is located near the interchange of Interstate 581/U.S. Route 220 with Hershberger Road (State Route 101) in the northwest section of the city. Most outparcel locations around Valley View Mall...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Staunton District Traffic Alert for Feb. 6-10

STAUNTON (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s...
STAUNTON, VA
Virginian Review

Glenda Vess Nicely – 80

Glenda Faye Vess Nicely, age 80, of 3321 Shawvers Road, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 7, 1942 in Clifton Forge to the late LeeRoy Vess Sr., and Mable Frances Connor Vess. Glenda was a member of Central Advent Christian Church. She loved to crochet, puzzles, playing games, camping, and was adventurous. Glenda enjoyed cooking, loved to laugh and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norman Andrew Nicely; four brothers, LeeRoy Vess, Jr., Claude Vess, Clovis Vess, and Freddie Vess;...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

Students mourn beloved music teacher

SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
SALEM, VA
Virginian Review

Kathleen Knighton

Kathleen Leffel Knighton of Covington, died, on February 2, 2023, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of the late John H. and Hazel Smith Leffel. Mrs. Knighton was married to the late Roy N. (Buddy) Knighton for 59 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by […] The post Kathleen Knighton appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Dwight Mason Rohr

Dwight Mason Rohr, age 70, of 347 East Gray Street, Covington, Virginia died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Reverend Larry Atkin and Reverend […] The post Dwight Mason Rohr appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Hosannah Getaways Hosts Ribbon Cutting

The Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism sponsored a ribbon-cutting celebration for Hosannah Getaways, Wednesday, in downtown Covington. The Chamber’s Executive Director, Teresa Hammond, welcomed the crowd of approximately 30 people before introducing the owner, Leslie Young; Chamber President Kathleen All; and local government officials. All; Clifton Forge Mayor Jeff Irvine; Covington Mayor Tom Sibold; Alleghany County Board of Supervisors Chair Matt Garten; and Terri McClung, Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation, each thanked Young for adding to Covington’s downtown and McClung noted: “this is the only business of this kind in the area.” Young lived in Covington in 2007 but shortly after...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Mountaineers Top Knights For First District Win

Before their final showdown against cross-town rival Covington on Saturday, the Alleghany Mountaineers picked up their first win in Three Rivers District this season following a 54-49 victory over the James River Knights. It was just a little over two weeks ago where the Knights had beaten the Mountaineers 52-45 in Low Moor. Chris Harden led the Mountaineers with a 16-point performance. The post Mountaineers Top Knights For First District Win appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Carnegie Hall Mainstage Series Continues With Black Opry Revue Thursday, February 23

LEWISBURG, WV – Carnegie Hall presents Black Opry Revue in the Hamilton Auditorium Thursday, February 23, at 7:30 p.m., as its Mainstage Series continues in 2023. Black Opry Revue is the touring company of the Black Opry, a collective supporting and promoting Black country, folk, blues, and Americana musicians. Guests are invited to come early for the Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception from 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. in the Board Room. The Black Opry was started in 2021 by Holly G., a writer and flight attendant from Virginia. She was inspired to create a website dedicated to Black country music singers,...
LEWISBURG, WV
Virginian Review

Covington And Alleghany County Receive Emergency Food And Shelter Program Funds

The city of Covington and Alleghany County has been awarded federal funds madeavailable through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program. The City of Covington was awarded $3500 and Alleghany County was awarded $5934 for phase 40. These funds can be used by local, non-profit agencies to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Alleghany County and the City of Covington.The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Dr. Harry P. Kornhiser, Jr. – 87

Dr. Harry P. Kornhiser, Jr. of Covington, VA, born in Franklin, New Jersey passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 at the age of 87 years old, surrounded by family at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother Virgie Kornhiser, father Harry Kornhiser Sr., brother Richard Kornhiser and sisters, Carol Ann Donovan and Betty Jo Pare. He is survived by his wife Joan Cragg Kornhiser of 59 years, daughters Dr. Belinda Kornhiser Smith and Laura Kornhiser Israel (Ed Israel), sons David Craig Kornhiser and John Paul Kornhiser (Tara Wagner). He was so proud of five grandchildren including...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Cicely “Sandy” Chittum

Cicely Irene “Sandy” Kemp Chittum, age 89, formerly of Ingalls Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia and Denmark Farm in Lexington, Virginia, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Regency at Augusta in Fishersville. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Kerr’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Rockbridge County, with […] The post Cicely “Sandy” Chittum appeared first on The Virginian Review.
LEXINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Rachel Gilpin – 82

Mrs. Rachel Ann Gilpin, age 82, of Covington, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany, Low Moor.  She was the wife of the late Gary Francis “George” Gilpin. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; for updated service information and to send condolences online, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com. The post Rachel Gilpin – 82 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy