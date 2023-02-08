Covington And Alleghany County Receive Emergency Food And Shelter Program Funds

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The city of Covington and Alleghany County has been awarded federal funds made
available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency
Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program. The
City of Covington was awarded $3500 and Alleghany County was awarded $5934 for
phase 40. These funds can be used by local, non-profit agencies to supplement emergency
food and shelter programs in Alleghany County and the City of Covington.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of
Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of
representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the
Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation
Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to the City of Covington and Alleghany
County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local
service agencies in the area.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds
must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal
funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the
capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private
voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Agencies interested in applying for local Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds
should contact Major George Hackbarth at george.hackbarth@uss.salvationarmy.org or
540-968-1942. Completed applications are due no later than 4 pm on March 10 2023.

