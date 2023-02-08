The city of Covington and Alleghany County has been awarded federal funds made

available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency

Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program. The

City of Covington was awarded $3500 and Alleghany County was awarded $5934 for

phase 40. These funds can be used by local, non-profit agencies to supplement emergency

food and shelter programs in Alleghany County and the City of Covington.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of

Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of

representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the

Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation

Army; and United Way Worldwide.

A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to the City of Covington and Alleghany

County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local

service agencies in the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds

must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal

funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the

capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private

voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Agencies interested in applying for local Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds

should contact Major George Hackbarth at george.hackbarth@uss.salvationarmy.org or

540-968-1942. Completed applications are due no later than 4 pm on March 10 2023.

The post Covington And Alleghany County Receive Emergency Food And Shelter Program Funds appeared first on The Virginian Review .