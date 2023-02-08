ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

“Eagles–Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” Replaces “Thriller” As Best Selling Album

By M. Ray Allen
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30a6TC_0kgGYZLw00

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) lists the Eagles as the top seller of music albums in America, the Eagles having surpassed Michael Jackson who held the record with “Thriller” till 2018.

Released in 1976 by Asylum Records that had been taken over by Warner Communications, “Eagles—Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” continues to lead all other American artists’ albums sold with 38,000,000 according to RIAA and Nielsen Sound Scan.

Like other high-profile bands in America, the Eagles that began as the quintessential 1970s Calif. band soared to popularity and international prominence by recording such mega-hits as “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take It Easy,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Hotel California.”

The members of The Eagles at the time of the band’s skyrocketing popularity were Randy Meisner, Don Felder, Don Hensley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh when “Hotel California,” became the group’s megahit.

The founding members of The Eagles are Frey, guitar and vocals; Henley, drums and vocals; Meisner, bass guitar and vocals; and Bernie Leadon, guitar and vocals.

Linda Ronstadt had hired Henley and Frey in 1970 as members of her touring band that was based in Los Angeles, and at the beginning of the 1970s, the music industry was ready for a new sound in the genres of popular, country music and rock ‘n’ roll. The Eagles filled the bill.

Like in so many bands, members come and go, and some bands break up forever while others break up only to reunite as the Eagles did after a 14-year hiatus from 1980 to 1994.

Timmy B. Schmit, bass guitar and vocals; replaced Meisner in the band, Poco; in 1969. Schmit replaced Meisner again eight years later as the bass guitarist and a vocalist with the Eagles.

Frey passed away on Jan. 18, 2016, reportedly from acute colitis and rheumatoid arthritis that complicated his bout with pneumonia. He is credited with writing a large portion of the Eagles’ songs, often in collaboration with Hensley.

Deacon Frey, Glenn’s son, replaced his father with the Eagles who also hired Vince Gill, vocals and guitar; in 2017 to replace Glenn. Gill continues to perform as one of the Eagles, but Deacon stepped away to pursue a solo career.

The current members of the Eagles are Henley, Felder, Schmit, Joe Walsh, who first joined the Eagles in 1975, and Gill.

The Eagles have recorded five No. 1 singles and the group has received five America Music Awards, including a Grammy for the No. 1 record of the year, “Hotel California,” at the 20 th Grammy Awards in the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium in Feb. of 1978.

The versatile Eagles are known for their cross-genre appeal, having become highly sought after entertainers in the genres of country music, country pop, folk rock, hard rock, soft rock and southern rock.

The Eagles’ “2023 Hotel California Tour” will feature Henley, Walsh, Schmit and Gill who will complete the 13-city-concert tour by April.

For the past 50 years no band has achieved greater recognition, despite its 14-year hiatus.

The post “Eagles–Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” Replaces “Thriller” As Best Selling Album appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
goldderby.com

Top 14 songs of the 1980s ranked

What were the biggest hit songs of the 1980s? The decade was dominated by dance songs, traditional ballads and pure rock hits. Tour our gallery below as we reveal the top 12 singles according to our sister PMC company Billboard. Disco still reigned as the decade began, with KC and...
American Songwriter

7 Musicians’ Famous Last Words

More often than not, musicians make an impact, stunning listeners with their music and touching audiences with their lyrics. Even when they leave this world, their words rarely do. Here are some musicians’ famous final utterances that strike deeper than any lyric could. George Harrison. “Everything else can wait,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time

What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC

The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
The Boot

Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
Popculture

Classic Rock Star Retires From Touring

Life on the road has reached its end for one classic rock star, starting the new year in a new phase of their career. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Myles Goodwin, the final remaining founding member of April Wine, has announced his retirement from touring beginning in March. "Although I'm...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The Yardbirds

Along with the Brit-invaded rock of The Animals and The Rolling Stones, by the early 1960s, The Yardbirds pulled their sound from the likes of Bo Diddley and Howlin’ Wolf and other American blues and R&B greats. Formed in London in 1963 with original members vocalist Keith Relf, lead...
France 24

Award-winning American songwriter Burt Bacharach dies at 94

Legendary American pop composer, songwriter and pianist Burt Bacharach, whose prolific output provided a chart-topping playlist for the 1960s and 1970s with hits like "I Say a Little Prayer," has died in Los Angeles at the age of 94. Bacharach worked with a constellation of stars during his decades-long career,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy