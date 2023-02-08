EXCLUSIVE: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Injury Update from 'Best Friend' Jacob Copeland

In an exclusive interview with Falcon Report, Maryland receiver Jacob Copeland took a deep dive on his future and the past that shaped it, including rooming with Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Jacob Copeland sat down at a table inside the media room at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was Monday - three days before kickoff for the East-West Shrine Bowl - and the former Florida Gator turned Maryland Terrapin had just finished his third practice session of the week a few hours earlier.

The topic at hand started with questions about the receiver's future, of which he said he believes he's made for the "wideback" role, maximizing his athleticism, versatility and playmaking ability.

After five minutes, the 6-0, 202-pound Copeland began talking about the players he watches film on to try and improve. Without hesitation, he mentioned Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson and a figure particularly relevant to the Atlanta Falcons .

"Kyle Pitts, that's my best friend," Copeland exclusively told Falcon Report . "I'm always happy to see him ball."

On the surface, Pitts is an interesting player for Copeland to watch, as the Falcons' Pro Bowl tight end is six inches taller and 240 pounds heavier - but it's deeper than just football.

Copeland and Pitts arrived at the University of Florida together in 2018; Copeland was actually a higher-rated recruit and earned the right to play in the Under Armour All-American game - alongside Pitts.

They made an instant connection and, along with Jefferson, who transferred to Florida rom Ole Miss before the 2018 season, formed an inseparable bond that still exists today - thanks in part to some of the memories that Copeland opted not to delve deep into.

"Me and Kyle lived together all our years, freshman all the way through," Copeland said. "Everywhere he moved, we moved together. If I wanted to move, we moved together - we just had that connection. I lived with him, I could trust him. Me and Kyle, we got some times, we got some times. That's between us, but we've got some times. That's my dog."

Which brings up the next question - how is Pitts' recovery from the torn MCL that cost him the final six games of the 2022 season?

As Copeland mentioned, he's "always happy" to see Pitts on the gridiron - but when could that be and what type of impact can he make?

Here's the latest update on Pitts' injury status ...

"He's good," said Copeland. "He's doing a little rehab and all that. He's smooth though - he feels like he's going to bounce back major, most definitely. We've all got confidence in him (and) let him know 'stay prayed up, it's most definitely going to bounce back for you.'"

Copeland's statement only further asserts the one issued by Falcons tight ends coach Justin Peelle ; by all accounts, Pitts is trending in the right direction, per those closest to him.

And Copeland, even if he was some 650 miles away from Pitts during the football season, certainly classifies as that - hence the "best friend" status.

Despite the distance and their hectic schedules, the duo stayed in constant communication ... and Pitts made sure to deliver a motivational speech to his ex-roommate ahead of his opportunity in front of NFL scouts in Las Vegas.

"Me and Kyle, we talk every single day, no matter what," Copeland asserted. "Like coming here, we get on the phone, we did prayers - he prayed to make sure everything goes great for me. He checks in on me every day I've been here. I talked to Kyle, and Kyle's like 'you've just got to ball, you've got to do what you've got to do, regardless, no matter what.'"

In a full-circle situation, Copeland's opportunity to "ball" came in front of the Falcons' coaching staff - Atlanta led the "East" team and selected Copeland during roster construction.

Throughout the week, the 23-year-old Copeland stood out with his quickness and hands and was one of the overall winners of the East receivers.

It was a beneficial event for Copeland's on-field future but perhaps just as important off the field for the impressions he made on team personnel - including the Falcons, once he moved beyond the initial irony of being coached by the same people as Pitts.

"It's kind of crazy," Copeland admitted. "It's like, 'y'all coach my best friend, my dog.' That's crazy."

But what's also "crazy" is that Copeland, who initially rose to fame after his mother walked out on him following his commitment to Florida, just finished his fifth year of college and is set for the rest of the draft process after wrapping up the Shrine Bowl last week.

It's poised to be a crucial, stressful two-month stretch, but one that encompasses all that Copeland wished for when he first put on a helmet.

"Growing up, playing football was always my dream," Copeland said.

And now, the Pensacola, Florida native is just under three months away from realizing that dream ... and could be doing so with his best friend, "dawg" and college roommate, who's quickly getting back to full health in the process.

