Charlotte, NC

Panthers take surprise edge rusher in new NFL.com mock draft

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
For good reason, the vast majority of mock drafts have had the Carolina Panthers taking a quarterback. It’s been the usual suspects—CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and sometimes a little of Bryce Young.

But someone has completely bucked the trend.

In his first mock of the year, NFL media draft analyst Lance Zierlein has the Panthers nabbing some help on the other side of the ball—with Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White. Zierlein writes:

“I had Bijan Robinson here — and he’s the better player right now — but taking an edge rusher with upside here makes sense as the Panthers’ new staff should have time to develop White’s potential.”

We last saw White on the field this past week at the Senior Bowl, where he was easily one of the best players down in Mobile, Ala. He dominated in both practices and in the game, flashing his talent as an explosive and potent pass rusher.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder—of course—won’t come without some need for refinement, as he will have to step up his performance against the run. Regardless, he would prove to be an immediate upgrade opposite of Brian Burns and could be the double-digit sack artist the Panthers have been trying to hit on for the last few years.

Zierlein’s projection is also certainly different from where other mocks have placed White—as most have had him outside the first round. But even if he’s still a reach at No. 9 by April, perhaps the Panthers could trade down for White if all else under center fails.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

