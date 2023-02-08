Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Related
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Here Are New Jersey’s Most-Searched for Foods Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl LVII is almost here! You getting hungry yet?. I think we can all agree that food is EVERYTHING when it comes to game-watching parties. Pizza, burgers, hot wings, chips and dip, beer, soda... and for us here in New Jersey and Philadelphia, hoagies and cheesesteaks also play a big part!
No, Philadelphia Eagles Fans, the Day After the Super Bowl Should Not Be a Holiday
This idea seems to pop up around this time every year -- the concept of moving the Super Bowl to a Saturday or giving everyone off the day after it as if it's a federal holiday or something. No. Stop. It's a football game. Suck it up and go to...
Smart! Philly and NJ schools will delay opening Monday after the Super Bowl
What started in Gloucester City in New Jersey has spread to Philadelphia as the city's school system is giving their students a late pass on Monday with delayed openings. Clearview Regional High School has scheduled a teacher in-service day for Monday, which could give both students and teachers off provided they fulfilled their in-service commitments for the school year.
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Share Some Love This Valentine’s Day at the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River, New Jersey
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you can share some love with the community right here in Toms River. We are just days away and wanted to let you know that you can enjoy a delicious dinner with the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. This Valentine’s Day,...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, restaurant ranked No. 2 in New Jersey
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
playnj.com
Exclusive First Look At Atlantic Club’s ‘Condo-Tel’ Renderings, 2025 Opening Planned
Rocco Sebastiani’s vision is reflected in the artist renderings of what the shuttered Atlantic Club building on Pacific Avenue will look like as a brand new “condo-tel” when it undergoes renovation during the next two years. Sebastiani is president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the development firm...
playnj.com
Atlantic City Poker Rooms Offer Tournaments, Bad Beat Jackpots During February
Daily poker tournaments are now in full swing at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Atlantic City’s largest poker room is hosting a tournament almost every day during February. In the Garden State, only three Atlantic City casinos offer legal poker rooms. Tournaments only run at the Borgata but cash games operate 24/7 at the following casinos:
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ
Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Brick, NJ Celebrating Its 173rd Birthday This Week And You’re Invited
Let's get ready to party and celebrate one of our fantastic Jersey Shore towns!. Yes, it's time to get out your best party shirt and hat and get ready to celebrate with cake, music, and games. The best part about this party is that everyone is invited whether you live...
The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
Spring is Coming! Ralph’s Famous Italian Ice Announces its Re-Opening Date in Toms River, NJ
According to LoveGelU.com, it seems that "Italian Ice" has deep roots right here in the Garden State. "Italian Ice, interestingly, isn't Italian. It's an American invention that came out of New Jersey about 100 years ago. However, Italian Ice is based on an Italian creation called granita, which is a semi-frozen dessert, originally created in Sicily, that's made from sugar, water, and various flavorings."
Bowlero to Acquire Cherry Hill Entertainment Facility, The Big Event, Next Month
The Big Event Entertainment Experience took to social media to announce its acquisition, along with Erlton Social Craft Bar and Kitchen.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ
We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0