Atlantic City, NJ

CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The Point

Smart! Philly and NJ schools will delay opening Monday after the Super Bowl

What started in Gloucester City in New Jersey has spread to Philadelphia as the city's school system is giving their students a late pass on Monday with delayed openings. Clearview Regional High School has scheduled a teacher in-service day for Monday, which could give both students and teachers off provided they fulfilled their in-service commitments for the school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

USA's Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
MAYS LANDING, NJ
94.3 The Point

Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey

Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Spring is Coming! Ralph's Famous Italian Ice Announces its Re-Opening Date in Toms River, NJ

According to LoveGelU.com, it seems that "Italian Ice" has deep roots right here in the Garden State. "Italian Ice, interestingly, isn't Italian. It's an American invention that came out of New Jersey about 100 years ago. However, Italian Ice is based on an Italian creation called granita, which is a semi-frozen dessert, originally created in Sicily, that's made from sugar, water, and various flavorings."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ

We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
BRICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
