Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Iowa State
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the win over No. 11 Iowa State.
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineers upset No. 11 Cyclones
The West Virginia men’s basketball team upset No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night, outscoring the Cyclones 76-71 at the Coliseum in Morgantown. The first bucket of the night came from Iowa State’s senior center Osun Osunniyi off a West Virginia turnover. Fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson scored the...
Daily Athenaeum
Women's hoops drops third straight with loss to Cowgirls
The WVU women’s basketball team dropped its third-straight conference game, losing to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 76-65 at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Tuesday night. West Virginia’s (14-8, 5-6 Big 12) loss dropped them below .500 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State’s (17-7, 7-5 Big 12)...
offtackleempire.com
Another dominant Penn State victory, another puzzlingly close Iowa dual
Kind of…: I said 23-10, but it ended up 29-9 as. OSU only won two matches, a Malik Heinselman pin at 125 and a Sammy Sasso decision at 149. I had Carson Kharchla winning at 165, but Alex Facundo took a 4-1 decision, which does reinforce my previous claim that PSU is a legit threat to make a run at Iowa’s record of 170 points at nationals. Kaleb Romero held Aaron Brooks to a 3-2 win, but PSU pretty much looked as inevitable as you expected them too. Levi Haines (14-2 over Paddy Gallagher), Greg Kerkvliet (9-0 over Tate Orndorff), and Max Dean (pin of Gavin Hoffman), accounted for PSU’s bonus points.
WATCH: Joe Toussaint Previews Iowa State
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint gives some insight on the No. 11 Cyclones
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the upcoming matchup versus the Iowa State Cyclones
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 9 Michigan in B1G Dual Finale
Watch Live on BTN Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday to host No. 9 Michigan in the Pioneer Showdown. The meet is scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m. (CT). FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. • Friday’s dual will be televised...
WATCH: Iowa High Schooler Shatters Backboard With a Vicious Dunk
An Iowa high school basketball player had a Shaq-like moment during a game last week. Vance Peiffer, who plays for Waukee, shatter a backboard with a monster dunk. It’s not too often that we see backboards shatter these days, especially at the high school level. But Peiffer threw down an alley-oop with enough force to splinter the backboard. The crowd went berserk.
Daily Athenaeum
Four Mountaineers finish play in individual invitational tournament
The Mountaineer golf team finished a two-day event on Monday at Georgia Southern University’s golf course in Statesboro, Georgia. Four Mountaineers played on Sunday, with freshman Kaleb Wilson leading the way for WVU. Wilson shot a 74 in his first round, and a 71 in his second — good...
Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week
It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown human rights activist featured in Lizzo's YITTY campaign
For the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, YITTY, Lizzo’s shapewear brand, named after her childhood nickname, highlighted five reproductive rights activists to represent the brand. According to YITTY’s website, their mission is to be a size-inclusive brand that works off ideas of effortless self-love and confidence, making sure...
KCCI.com
Beloved Valley High School figure dies
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
Slushy snow to hit parts of Iowa by Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong low-pressure system with a ton of moisture is sitting around New Mexico today. This storm system will slowly move northeast and hit parts of Iowa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The track and timing is continuing to change. Right now, it looks like southern Iowa will get wet […]
Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers
An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Athenaeum
SGA pushes for alcoholic drink covers in downtown bars, clubs
The WVU Student Government Association is requesting local bars and clubs to offer drink covers for alcohol to increase safety downtown. SGA's Sexual Assault Committee has reached out to multiple late-night establishments in recent weeks and will soon ask the city of Morgantown to mandate drink covers in bars and clubs.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Love is in the air, and there are a variety of events in Morgantown to attend with your valentine. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a Valentine’s Day dinner, a pop-up shopping opportunity and a festival of romantic gifts. 1. 2023 WV Chocolate Wine and Shine Festival. This event...
iheart.com
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
