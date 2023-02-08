Read full article on original website
Truth#11
1d ago
What ever happened to parents teaching children to be happy with themselves. Children should not make life altering decisions for a reason
WSAZ
W.Va. House passes family support bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them. The House of Delegates expressed broad, bipartisan support Thursday with regards to caring for those children, but a...
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would make schools teach Holocaust and other genocides
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia would be required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides under a bill passed by the state Senate on Thursday. The Senate’s vote was 32-0 with two members absent. It now goes to the House of Delegates. West Virginia would join about two dozen other […]
Metro News
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WDTV
West Virginia leads lawsuit against pistol brace rule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is leading a coalition of more than 20 states in filing a lawsuit regarding the pistol brace rule. According to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the coalition worked with other parties to file a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and its director that seeks to encourage a recently issued final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces,” also known as pistol braces.
wvpublic.org
HB 2007: What Gender-Affirming Health Care Means For Minors
Last week, the House of Delegates approved HB 2007. The bill would limit gender-affirming medical care for anyone under 18. During two committee hearings on the bill, lawmakers called no expert witnesses. To get that missing perspective, Curtis Tate spoke with Dr. Kacie Kidd of the WVU School of Medicine...
‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County
DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
West Virginia attorney general joins lawsuit against rule on stabilizing braces
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A coalition of more than 20 state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against US Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the bureau’s director regarding a rule on stabilizing braces. According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is part of […]
Williamson Daily News
Fluharty: 'Legislature doesn't see trans kids as actual people'
The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Friday to ban gender-confirmation care for anyone younger than 18, even with parental consent. House Bill 2007 would prohibit West Virginia doctors from providing gender-confirmation surgery or medications to anyone under the age of 18. The original bill only prohibited surgeries, but it was amended in committee to include medications and hormone treatments, said the bill’s sponsor, Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam.
WTRF
New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
Governor Justice responds to WV Senate’s proposed income tax plan
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice took time Wednesday morning to address residents of the state regarding a number of issues, not the least of which was the West Virginia Senate’s recently announced plan to reduce the personal income tax throughout the state. The Senate Bill, which...
wchstv.com
West Virginia Senate passes its version of multimillion dollar tax reduction plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After rolling out its version of a tax reduction plan on Wednesday just hours before, the West Virginia Senate quickly approved a bill it said would slash the tax burden of state residents by about $600 million through a combination of cuts. Senate Bill 424...
OnlyInYourState
Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia
Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
West Virginia Senate announces plan to reduce tax burden of residents
CHARLESTON – The WV Senate announced a plan to reduce tax burden of all residents by almost $600 million dollars. The West Virginia Senate made the announcement of its plan on February 8, 2023. The plan aims to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of different tax […]
WSAZ
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
WTAP
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
WTRF
West Virginia psychiatrist recognized nationally as APA Distinguished Life Fellow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local doctor is gaining national recognition for his many years of service and his numerous contributions to psychiatry. Dr. Steven Corder of Northwood Health Systems has been named an American Psychiatric Association Distinguished Life Fellow. It’s considered the highest honor awarded by the APA...
West Virginia bill would raise the age to buy cigarettes
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
Bill would create health care program available to more West Virginians
A new bill is aiming to give workers in West Virginia who don't normally qualify for assistance a way to get affordable health care.
West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
psychreg.org
1 in 8 Infants Born in West Virginia Between 2020 and 2022 Has Been Exposed to Drugs
Nearly 1 in 8 infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in-utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team’s new study showed West Virginia’s...
