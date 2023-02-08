ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
Daily Athenaeum

SGA pushes for alcoholic drink covers in downtown bars, clubs

The WVU Student Government Association is requesting local bars and clubs to offer drink covers for alcohol to increase safety downtown. SGA's Sexual Assault Committee has reached out to multiple late-night establishments in recent weeks and will soon ask the city of Morgantown to mandate drink covers in bars and clubs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign

The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
salestechstar.com

Low-code SaaS Factory Launches in Morgantown, WV

New venture studio is powered by low-code tools and OpenAI to launch SaaS startups in weeks instead of months or years. The Low-code SaaS Factory, in collaboration with Vantage Ventures, announces its launch in Morgantown, WV. The SaaS Factory enables entrepreneurs to launch software-based startups rapidly by using low-code tools.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Morgantown police defend use of force in downtown arrest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is clarifying a downtown incident that was videotaped but lacks the proper context, according to Chief Eric Powell. “It’s a real shame that people automatically jump on that wagon as it pertains to the negative portrayal of police interactions with people or are willing to just chime in and create even more narratives that are even more negative and derogatory about police,” Powell said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Love is in the air, and there are a variety of events in Morgantown to attend with your valentine. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a Valentine’s Day dinner, a pop-up shopping opportunity and a festival of romantic gifts. 1. 2023 WV Chocolate Wine and Shine Festival. This event...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy