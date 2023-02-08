Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
Daily Athenaeum
SGA pushes for alcoholic drink covers in downtown bars, clubs
The WVU Student Government Association is requesting local bars and clubs to offer drink covers for alcohol to increase safety downtown. SGA's Sexual Assault Committee has reached out to multiple late-night establishments in recent weeks and will soon ask the city of Morgantown to mandate drink covers in bars and clubs.
Metro News
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign
The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
WTRF
CROWN Act for “natural hair” passed by Wheeling City Council: “A city that doesn’t work together, doesn’t stay together”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Members of the community gathered at Tuesday night’s Wheeling City Council Meeting to hear a second reading of amendments to Article 169 of the Human Rights Commission. The motion passed 6-0 to add language adopting the ‘Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural...
salestechstar.com
Low-code SaaS Factory Launches in Morgantown, WV
New venture studio is powered by low-code tools and OpenAI to launch SaaS startups in weeks instead of months or years. The Low-code SaaS Factory, in collaboration with Vantage Ventures, announces its launch in Morgantown, WV. The SaaS Factory enables entrepreneurs to launch software-based startups rapidly by using low-code tools.
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
WDTV
Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
Metro News
Morgantown police defend use of force in downtown arrest
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is clarifying a downtown incident that was videotaped but lacks the proper context, according to Chief Eric Powell. “It’s a real shame that people automatically jump on that wagon as it pertains to the negative portrayal of police interactions with people or are willing to just chime in and create even more narratives that are even more negative and derogatory about police,” Powell said.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Love is in the air, and there are a variety of events in Morgantown to attend with your valentine. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a Valentine’s Day dinner, a pop-up shopping opportunity and a festival of romantic gifts. 1. 2023 WV Chocolate Wine and Shine Festival. This event...
Morgantown Police look to identify people following High Street assault
Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are asking for help to identify several individuals who may be related to an assault case.
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
