Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tourcounsel.com

Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Men’s soccer brings in eight new players

The West Virginia Mountaineer men’s soccer team has made eight additions to its program official this month, signing six high school recruits and landing two transfers. Sam Clark, a defender from Charleston, West Virginia, played for George Washington High School where he earned Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport begins process of finding new location for police department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barring something unforeseen, the official beginning of the process of finding a new location for the City of Bridgeport’s Police Department is in the works. Earlier this month, the city posted a legal advertisement requesting qualifications for an architectural or engineering firm. The request is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wv.gov

DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events throughout the Month of February

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host three in-person interviewing events in February for Kanawha, Mercer, and Monongalia counties for positions within the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services. Events will interview for several positions, including Child Protective Service Workers and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
FAIRMONT, WV

