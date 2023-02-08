Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg has new opening date
The Longhorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport near Emily Dr. has been given a new opening date.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
Meadowbrook Mall officially announcing new store next week
For months, the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has been teasing the announcement of the "largest merchant to ever open" in the mall.
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
nextpittsburgh.com
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
Water main break in Rivesville continues to impact classes
A water main break that led to the cancellation of classes at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School on Monday has extended into Tuesday.
tourcounsel.com
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Two establishments ordered closed by health department
Two establishments have been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department. Fat Catz in Knoxville was operating without a valid health permit, operating while previously ordered closed and they refused entry for an inspection.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital reaches one of first milestones in operation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has reached one of its first milestones in operation. Since opening its doors back in September, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital has been operating at near capacity. But onw of the hospital’s pediatric specialists said she’s glad they’re able to help more...
Daily Athenaeum
Men’s soccer brings in eight new players
The West Virginia Mountaineer men’s soccer team has made eight additions to its program official this month, signing six high school recruits and landing two transfers. Sam Clark, a defender from Charleston, West Virginia, played for George Washington High School where he earned Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors in 2022.
WDTV
Bridgeport begins process of finding new location for police department
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barring something unforeseen, the official beginning of the process of finding a new location for the City of Bridgeport’s Police Department is in the works. Earlier this month, the city posted a legal advertisement requesting qualifications for an architectural or engineering firm. The request is...
wv.gov
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events throughout the Month of February
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host three in-person interviewing events in February for Kanawha, Mercer, and Monongalia counties for positions within the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services. Events will interview for several positions, including Child Protective Service Workers and...
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
Investigators unable to determine cause of fire at Marion County hotel
Officials on the scene have told 12 News that no one was injured in the fire at the Clarion Inn just north of Fairmont on Wednesday.
WDTV
Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
Comments / 0