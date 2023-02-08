ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

appenmedia.com

Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Customer pays for pizza with counterfeit money

ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the Pizza Hut on Holcomb Bridge Road reported fraud to the police after someone paid a delivery driver with prop money on Feb. 1. Officers identified the $80 cash as “motion picture prop money,” which was used to pay for a $73 pizza delivery bill and tip. The delivery driver said he was given the apartment complex address but not the apartment number. He also did not have the names of the three people who took the pizza.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Columbus woman faces public indecency charge

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
COLUMBUS, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun

Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home

Two people are facing drug and gun charges in north Georgia after deputies found massive amounts of drugs. Lumpkin County deputies say they found enough drugs to constitute trafficking charges. Inside the home, deputies found: Christopher Todd Thomas, 45, and Jennifer Kaleaha Jones, 40, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Men Found with Drugs, Gun During Seach

Floyd County Police arrested two individuals, Trayron Marquez Bexley, 28, and Marcus Anthony Scott, 23, both of Rome, following a search that led authorities to drugs and a gun on Goodman Road. Reports said that the search led police to a large amount of marijuana, scales, digital scales, blunt wraps...
ROME, GA
appenmedia.com

Wrong ‘technician’ gets paid for work

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman hired a company on her Doublegate community Facebook page to clean her air ducts, but she ended up paying an imposter, police said. The woman hired Georgia Air Duct, according to the Jan. 25 police report, and spoke to a technician who said he would arrive at 10 a.m. About 20 minutes later, she received a call from another man who said he would clean the air ducts.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Deputies search for man accused of striking wife

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies placed an arrest warrant for a Cumming man who allegedly struck his wife and verbally threatened her Jan. 27. A woman told Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies she and her husband had an argument while driving home after her husband had made racist comments. The woman claims her husband became very angry and struck her with the back of his hand.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
GEORGIA STATE
Lansing Daily

Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police

A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Meth, Stolen Items

Dominique Ladell Porter, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said police found three bags of suspected methamphetamine in the laundry room of his home on Castleberry Street. The drugs were allegedly found on a shelf above the washer and dryer. Police added that several items that had...
ROME, GA

