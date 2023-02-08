Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
appenmedia.com
Customer pays for pizza with counterfeit money
ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the Pizza Hut on Holcomb Bridge Road reported fraud to the police after someone paid a delivery driver with prop money on Feb. 1. Officers identified the $80 cash as “motion picture prop money,” which was used to pay for a $73 pizza delivery bill and tip. The delivery driver said he was given the apartment complex address but not the apartment number. He also did not have the names of the three people who took the pizza.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta scammers use real estate market cover for stealing personal information
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the real estate market in metro Atlanta so hot, scammers are trying to hide under the guise of realtors to steal homeowners’ personal information. They’re doing it by calling and texting and offering to buy or sell people’s homes. Tyler Stanley and...
appenmedia.com
Columbus woman faces public indecency charge
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun
Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home
Two people are facing drug and gun charges in north Georgia after deputies found massive amounts of drugs. Lumpkin County deputies say they found enough drugs to constitute trafficking charges. Inside the home, deputies found: Christopher Todd Thomas, 45, and Jennifer Kaleaha Jones, 40, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Men Found with Drugs, Gun During Seach
Floyd County Police arrested two individuals, Trayron Marquez Bexley, 28, and Marcus Anthony Scott, 23, both of Rome, following a search that led authorities to drugs and a gun on Goodman Road. Reports said that the search led police to a large amount of marijuana, scales, digital scales, blunt wraps...
appenmedia.com
Wrong ‘technician’ gets paid for work
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman hired a company on her Doublegate community Facebook page to clean her air ducts, but she ended up paying an imposter, police said. The woman hired Georgia Air Duct, according to the Jan. 25 police report, and spoke to a technician who said he would arrive at 10 a.m. About 20 minutes later, she received a call from another man who said he would clean the air ducts.
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
Man arrested for string of dating app robberies in South Fulton County
The robberies happened over a period a couple of weeks in January.
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
appenmedia.com
Deputies search for man accused of striking wife
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies placed an arrest warrant for a Cumming man who allegedly struck his wife and verbally threatened her Jan. 27. A woman told Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies she and her husband had an argument while driving home after her husband had made racist comments. The woman claims her husband became very angry and struck her with the back of his hand.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
‘Powerful’ gun vanished from Atlanta USPS distribution center, collector says
A metro Atlanta gun collector said he hopes his missing weapon isn’t being used to commit a crime.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
Stolen SUV riddled with bullets crashes in Midtown Atlanta, police say
A stolen vehicle riddled with bullets crashed on a busy street in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, police said....
Lansing Daily
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Found with Meth, Stolen Items
Dominique Ladell Porter, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said police found three bags of suspected methamphetamine in the laundry room of his home on Castleberry Street. The drugs were allegedly found on a shelf above the washer and dryer. Police added that several items that had...
