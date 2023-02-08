Read full article on original website
Related
Small Internet Provider Soon to Open a Digital ‘Empowerment Center’ in a Rural Wyoming Town
A new center in the southwest corner of Wyoming aims to offer digital skills and navigation for people who may not otherwise have access to it. The Empowerment Center in Torrington is set to open in the next few weeks, said Matt Larsen, CEO of VistaBeam, the Internet service provider that is setting up the center.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
DoorDash starts accepting SNAP benefits as payment; tell them if you want it to come to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The popular food delivery service app DoorDash announced it’s beginning to accept SNAP and EBT as a form of payment in addition to debit and credit cards. At this time, the option to use SNAP or EBT as payment is limited to select grocery...
Motley Fool
AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Are tip requests getting out of hand? Many consumers say yes.
Across the country, there's a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they're tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What's next, they wonder — are we going to be tipping our doctors and dentists, too?As more businesses adopt digital payment methods, customers are automatically being prompted to leave a gratuity — many times as high as 30% —...
Rural Seniors Benefit From Pandemic-Driven Remote Fitness Boom
MALMO, Minn. — Eight women, all 73 or older, paced the fellowship hall at Malmo Evangelical Free Church to a rendition of Daniel O’Donnell’s “Rivers of Babylon” as they warmed up for an hourlong fitness class. The women, who live near or on the eastern...
itbusinessnet.com
The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2
IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
Combating Rural Imposter Syndrome by Meeting Student Needs
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Growing up in...
Is Rural America Growing Again? Recent Data Suggests Yes
Visitors travel from all over the country to hunt big game in Powder River County, Montana, where the prairie and badlands typography has only about one resident for every two of its 3,300 square miles. The area boasts of some of the best recreational hunting in the United States. In...
Q&A: Where’s the Water Gone? On Learning to Forget, with Lucas Bessire
Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
Wind Farms Deliver Economic Jolt to Rural Middle America
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. A wind power boom in the nation’s central corridor has been a financial windfall for some struggling rural areas. Coke County, Texas, which has a population of about 3,300, had the biggest increase in economic...
Leave these 6 phrases behind to sound more confident over email
Ready to communicate with more confidence? Pyn compiled a list of six commonly used email techniques business professionals should drop for good.
Relocation Programs Continue To Grow In Numbers In Rural America
From free lots for building a house to cash to dinners, rural communities are offering a variety of incentives to entice people to their communities as part of relocation programs. One area that hopes to see an increase in population – although by how much is unclear – is Duncan,...
The Daily Yonder
Whitesburg, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.http://www.dailyyonder.com/
Comments / 0