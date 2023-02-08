Read full article on original website
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 9, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day I wrote this report (Feb. 9), temperatures are in the 40s and 50s in Southwest Michigan and we were about to eclipse a record rainfall. As a snow enthusiast, you would think I would be down — but looking ahead and to the north, I realize winter’s not over.
Morning Sun
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning
Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
WOOD
Where is Bill?
Our second leg of the journey took us south. When we landed the temperature was 75 degrees with a fresh easterly breeze coming off the ocean. This is one of four cruise ships that was parked in the harbor when we arrived at our hotel. All four of them departed before sunset.
Winter Severity Index quantifies our ‘almost unbelievable’ non-winter
We know this winter hasn’t been our typical harsh Michigan winter. Often it is hard for you to quantify just how wimpy this winter has been. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index is an easy way for us to look at our skimpy winter. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
WOOD
A look into what an orthodontist does every day
A look into what an orthodontist does every day (sponsored) A look into what an orthodontist does every day (sponsored) The Wealthy Theatre is hosting its Open Projector Night on Feb. 15. This is the second time the theatre has hosted the event, after a similar one was held last fall. (Feb. 8, 2023)
WOOD
New Taco John’s opens in Hudsonville
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a new place to eat, we’ve got a fun suggestion for you! Rachael stopped by the newest taco place to open in West Michigan. She’s at the Taco John’s in Hudsonville!. Taco John’s. Grand Opening...
WOOD
GRPD release: Video and still images of person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of Santino Ysasi outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of Santino Ysasi...
WOOD
Family spends thousands on dog health issues
A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
Jackknifed semi-truck restricts southbound US-31
A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.
WOOD
Engineering day at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Grand Rapids Public Museum was whirling with excitement as today was engineering day. Many community partners came out to highlight STEM career-based paths that students were able to learn career paths too. For instance, students were able to learn how a sewer system works. They were able to see a hands on visual on how a sewer system works. They learned what is acceptable to flush down the toilet, what happens to it, as well as what happens when we flush things that are harmful to the sewer system. Another hands-on display was by the GVSU Region and science center. They looked at storm drainage and how different soils absorb the different types of run off.
WOOD
Give the gift of an experience with Uptown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which is a great opportunity to give your loved ones, or maybe yourself, the gift of a special experience!. This next guest knows all about great local experiences, Julia joins us today from Uptown Grand Rapids...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
Roadway in Barry County closed after tanker crashes, spills fuel
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A stretch of roadway in Barry County has been shut down after a propane tank truck spilled some of its load, Michigan State Police said. Police closed Hayward Road, near Norris and Miller roads, in Orangeville Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and advising drivers to use alternative routes.
WOOD
Gearing up for opening day with an empty stomach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The West Michigan Whitecaps celebrated one of their favorite events, their annual Whitecaps Food Tasting! They got to try all sorts of fun and delicious new ballpark food concepts from around the country. Best of all is some of these delicious ideas will be introduced to park this year, which mark your calendars because opening day is April 6th. You can find more information on buying tickets as well as season tickets and other game packages here.
WOOD
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level. (Feb. 7, 2023) Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer. A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
WOOD
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
