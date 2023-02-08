ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 9, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day I wrote this report (Feb. 9), temperatures are in the 40s and 50s in Southwest Michigan and we were about to eclipse a record rainfall. As a snow enthusiast, you would think I would be down — but looking ahead and to the north, I realize winter’s not over.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning

Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Where is Bill?

Our second leg of the journey took us south. When we landed the temperature was 75 degrees with a fresh easterly breeze coming off the ocean. This is one of four cruise ships that was parked in the harbor when we arrived at our hotel. All four of them departed before sunset.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

A look into what an orthodontist does every day

A look into what an orthodontist does every day (sponsored) A look into what an orthodontist does every day (sponsored) The Wealthy Theatre is hosting its Open Projector Night on Feb. 15. This is the second time the theatre has hosted the event, after a similar one was held last fall. (Feb. 8, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

New Taco John’s opens in Hudsonville

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a new place to eat, we’ve got a fun suggestion for you! Rachael stopped by the newest taco place to open in West Michigan. She’s at the Taco John’s in Hudsonville!. Taco John’s. Grand Opening...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WOOD

Family spends thousands on dog health issues

A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Engineering day at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Grand Rapids Public Museum was whirling with excitement as today was engineering day. Many community partners came out to highlight STEM career-based paths that students were able to learn career paths too. For instance, students were able to learn how a sewer system works. They were able to see a hands on visual on how a sewer system works. They learned what is acceptable to flush down the toilet, what happens to it, as well as what happens when we flush things that are harmful to the sewer system. Another hands-on display was by the GVSU Region and science center. They looked at storm drainage and how different soils absorb the different types of run off.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Give the gift of an experience with Uptown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which is a great opportunity to give your loved ones, or maybe yourself, the gift of a special experience!. This next guest knows all about great local experiences, Julia joins us today from Uptown Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Roadway in Barry County closed after tanker crashes, spills fuel

BARRY COUNTY, MI – A stretch of roadway in Barry County has been shut down after a propane tank truck spilled some of its load, Michigan State Police said. Police closed Hayward Road, near Norris and Miller roads, in Orangeville Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and advising drivers to use alternative routes.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Gearing up for opening day with an empty stomach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The West Michigan Whitecaps celebrated one of their favorite events, their annual Whitecaps Food Tasting! They got to try all sorts of fun and delicious new ballpark food concepts from around the country. Best of all is some of these delicious ideas will be introduced to park this year, which mark your calendars because opening day is April 6th. You can find more information on buying tickets as well as season tickets and other game packages here.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
WOOD

Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer

A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level. (Feb. 7, 2023) Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer. A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy