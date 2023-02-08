Read full article on original website
Related
Former Astronaut Unleashes on ‘Toxic’ NASA: ‘YOU Have a Problem!’
Following the anniversaries of the 1986 Challenger and 2003 Columbia shuttle disasters, former astronaut Charles Camarda is calling out NASA for its past mistakes. In an op-ed for the New York Post, Camarda stated that he has been “sounding the alarm” for years about the safety issues at NASA. The 70-year-old former astronaut stated among his 45-year career missions was flying on the first space shuttle to launch after the Columbia disaster, STS-114 (Discovery).
Phys.org
More lunar missions means more space junk around the Moon—two astronomers are building a catalog to track the trash
Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity's starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth. Ever since the 1960s with the launch of the Apollo program and the emergence of the space race between the U.S. and Soviet Union, people have been leaving trash around the moon, too.
Dust from the moon could help slow climate change, study finds
A new study published on Wednesday suggested that a deep-space umbrella of lunar dust could help slow the effects of climate change. The study, published in the PLoS science journal, explains how a cloud of lunar dust launched between the Earth and the sun could block some of the solar radiation that warms the Earth. This research offers new support…
