Following the anniversaries of the 1986 Challenger and 2003 Columbia shuttle disasters, former astronaut Charles Camarda is calling out NASA for its past mistakes. In an op-ed for the New York Post, Camarda stated that he has been “sounding the alarm” for years about the safety issues at NASA. The 70-year-old former astronaut stated among his 45-year career missions was flying on the first space shuttle to launch after the Columbia disaster, STS-114 (Discovery).

5 DAYS AGO