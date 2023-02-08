Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Superbowl Sunday watch parties across AtlantaTravel with Dr ShakiraAtlanta, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Pair uses fake $50 bills for store transactions
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Multiple people came into the Walgreens on East Johns Crossing Jan. 22 using counterfeit $50 bills. An employee said a man came in to reload a gift card at 4 p.m. but was unable to do so because he did not have his license, the police report said. She said he then went out of the store and came back in with a heavyset woman, who showed her license and used $303.95 of counterfeit $50 bills to reload the card for $300.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta scammers use real estate market cover for stealing personal information
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the real estate market in metro Atlanta so hot, scammers are trying to hide under the guise of realtors to steal homeowners’ personal information. They’re doing it by calling and texting and offering to buy or sell people’s homes. Tyler Stanley and...
appenmedia.com
Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
appenmedia.com
Wrong ‘technician’ gets paid for work
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman hired a company on her Doublegate community Facebook page to clean her air ducts, but she ended up paying an imposter, police said. The woman hired Georgia Air Duct, according to the Jan. 25 police report, and spoke to a technician who said he would arrive at 10 a.m. About 20 minutes later, she received a call from another man who said he would clean the air ducts.
appenmedia.com
Columbus woman faces public indecency charge
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
appenmedia.com
Nordstrom reports theft by former employee
DUNWOODY, Ga. — An employee of the Nordstrom store at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, who was allegedly hired using a fake name, is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 from the store through fraud in January and December. Dunwoody police reports said between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13, a...
Man arrested for string of dating app robberies in South Fulton County
The robberies happened over a period a couple of weeks in January.
appenmedia.com
Public Notice
PH-23-AB-02 Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. February 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Man Stashed Chicken Wings, Cocaine And More In Bushes Outside of Jail
A man has been charged with trying to sneak a large number of items into a DeKalb County Jail in Decatur, Georgia. Deputies at the jail say they spotted 45-year-old Michael Anthony Dixon leaving the area near the jail's lobby carrying a box cutter, which prompted a search of the area by deputies.
‘Powerful’ gun vanished from Atlanta USPS distribution center, collector says
A metro Atlanta gun collector said he hopes his missing weapon isn’t being used to commit a crime.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
Lansing Daily
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
appenmedia.com
Customer calls in threats over restaurant order
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police listened to irate voicemail messages on Bobby G’s restaurant answering machine complaining about an incorrect order. The restaurant manager said the restaurant received an online order Jan. 21, which was later picked up at the take-out window. After the order was filled, the manager said four messages were left. The messages “sounded like an obnoxiously rude customer ranting about an incorrect order,” according to the police report.
appenmedia.com
Milton woman says helpers may have taken jewelry
MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman told police Jan. 24 she left her wedding ring and a pair of gold earrings in her jewelry box but hadn't seen them since October. The woman hired a company to provide her 24-hour care for 10 days. She told police there were a lot of nurses and helpers in and out of her home and bedroom during that period.
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
Police: 2 people shot outside popular Buckhead shop during drug exchange
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Buckhead Thursday evening that left two men injured in an alleged drug exchange. Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 3005 Peachtree Rd. NE, the location of Lucian Books and Wine. The business is at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road NE.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Police Report: Felony arrests and multiple traffic busts
It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
Comments / 1