Pair uses fake $50 bills for store transactions

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Multiple people came into the Walgreens on East Johns Crossing Jan. 22 using counterfeit $50 bills. An employee said a man came in to reload a gift card at 4 p.m. but was unable to do so because he did not have his license, the police report said. She said he then went out of the store and came back in with a heavyset woman, who showed her license and used $303.95 of counterfeit $50 bills to reload the card for $300.
Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
Wrong ‘technician’ gets paid for work

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman hired a company on her Doublegate community Facebook page to clean her air ducts, but she ended up paying an imposter, police said. The woman hired Georgia Air Duct, according to the Jan. 25 police report, and spoke to a technician who said he would arrive at 10 a.m. About 20 minutes later, she received a call from another man who said he would clean the air ducts.
Columbus woman faces public indecency charge

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
Nordstrom reports theft by former employee

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An employee of the Nordstrom store at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, who was allegedly hired using a fake name, is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 from the store through fraud in January and December. Dunwoody police reports said between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13, a...
Public Notice

PH-23-AB-02 Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. February 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police

A McDonald's customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds
Customer calls in threats over restaurant order

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police listened to irate voicemail messages on Bobby G’s restaurant answering machine complaining about an incorrect order. The restaurant manager said the restaurant received an online order Jan. 21, which was later picked up at the take-out window. After the order was filled, the manager said four messages were left. The messages “sounded like an obnoxiously rude customer ranting about an incorrect order,” according to the police report.
Milton woman says helpers may have taken jewelry

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman told police Jan. 24 she left her wedding ring and a pair of gold earrings in her jewelry box but hadn't seen them since October. The woman hired a company to provide her 24-hour care for 10 days. She told police there were a lot of nurses and helpers in and out of her home and bedroom during that period.
Peachtree City Police Report: Felony arrests and multiple traffic busts

It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
