ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the Pizza Hut on Holcomb Bridge Road reported fraud to the police after someone paid a delivery driver with prop money on Feb. 1. Officers identified the $80 cash as “motion picture prop money,” which was used to pay for a $73 pizza delivery bill and tip. The delivery driver said he was given the apartment complex address but not the apartment number. He also did not have the names of the three people who took the pizza.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO