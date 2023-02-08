Read full article on original website
Deputies search for man accused of striking wife
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies placed an arrest warrant for a Cumming man who allegedly struck his wife and verbally threatened her Jan. 27. A woman told Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies she and her husband had an argument while driving home after her husband had made racist comments. The woman claims her husband became very angry and struck her with the back of his hand.
Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children
Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for racing, aggravated assault
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 26, a deputy was traveling west on Mathis Airport Parkway near Bagley Road. The deputy entered the left turn lane and observed two vehicles traveling at 80 mph.
Columbus woman faces public indecency charge
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
Cops: Man described as ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping woman in Duluth
A man described as a ‘witch doctor’ was arrested Monday after sexually assaulting a woman in Gwinnett County, police sai...
Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home
Both are facing a laundry list of drug trafficking charges.
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge
A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman
Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Customer pays for pizza with counterfeit money
ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the Pizza Hut on Holcomb Bridge Road reported fraud to the police after someone paid a delivery driver with prop money on Feb. 1. Officers identified the $80 cash as “motion picture prop money,” which was used to pay for a $73 pizza delivery bill and tip. The delivery driver said he was given the apartment complex address but not the apartment number. He also did not have the names of the three people who took the pizza.
Atlanta woman arrested in hit and run incident
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 21. Incident reports said the wreck occurred at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lake Hearn Drive at about 9 p.m. Jan. 21, when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection.
APD body camera video gives new insight into shooting that killed protester, injured trooper
Georgia State Patrol troopers do not wear body cameras, so there is no video that directly shows the shooting, only video that captures audio of the gunshots.
Gainesville PD searches for murder suspect
Police say the victim, a pregnant woman, was strangled to death.
Bartow County student found with a loaded gun
Another day, another gun found on a school campus.
3 charged after 19-year-old found dead at Douglasville hotel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police arrested three people after a 19-year-old was killed at an area hotel Sunday. Andre Mitchell, 46, Charmon Smith, 35, and Dorian Edmonds, 34, are charged with the murder of Dajyon Moore. Officers were called to Royal Inn and Suites off Duralee Lane for and...
WCSO Alerts: Multiple shots fired at house; Discharged patient picked up on warrant when calling for transport; trailer thefts and slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. ZONE 2. Theft Report – Deputies took a report at...
