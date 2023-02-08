ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

appenmedia.com

Deputies search for man accused of striking wife

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies placed an arrest warrant for a Cumming man who allegedly struck his wife and verbally threatened her Jan. 27. A woman told Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies she and her husband had an argument while driving home after her husband had made racist comments. The woman claims her husband became very angry and struck her with the back of his hand.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Columbus woman faces public indecency charge

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Citizen Online

Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge

A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
COVINGTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
ROSWELL, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman

Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
appenmedia.com

Customer pays for pizza with counterfeit money

ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the Pizza Hut on Holcomb Bridge Road reported fraud to the police after someone paid a delivery driver with prop money on Feb. 1. Officers identified the $80 cash as “motion picture prop money,” which was used to pay for a $73 pizza delivery bill and tip. The delivery driver said he was given the apartment complex address but not the apartment number. He also did not have the names of the three people who took the pizza.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Atlanta woman arrested in hit and run incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 21. Incident reports said the wreck occurred at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lake Hearn Drive at about 9 p.m. Jan. 21, when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection.
ATLANTA, GA

