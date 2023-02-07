Read full article on original website
Top acts for Sombrero Fest 2023 to feature these Main Stage headliners
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The headliners for Sombrero Fest 2023 have officially been announced — and popular Mexican artists Alicia Villarreal, Lupillo Rivera and Grupo Duelo will be taking the main stage at Washington Park this upcoming Charro Days. Popular Norteño Banda, Grupo Duelo, will kickstart Sombrero Fest...
Brownsville seeks artists for new downtown mural, requirement ‘Must be local’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced it will be accepting applications from local artists for a new downtown Brownsville mural. The city is accepting submissions from now until 11:59 p.m. on March 10. The upcoming downtown mural will be located at 1268 E. Elizabeth St., according to a social media post from […]
San Juan Resident Designing His Dream
“I Have a Dream” is, of course, the iconic 1963 speech of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. For San Juan resident Carlos Pena, this phrase also expressed why he enrolled at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Pena, whose major is mechanical engineering, has a dream of working...
Vegan-friendly restaurant claims Top Performer sticker
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!” This week’s Top Performer sticker for their health inspection score is the Green Owl Deli located on 2901 N. 10th St. in McAllen. The Food Patrol presented […]
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
4 death of COVID-19 in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Feb. 6 and 10. Of the reported deaths, two were fully vaccinated. Among the deceased are two men from Harlingen, a San Benito woman and a man from South Padre Island. This raises the Cameron County death toll to 2,340 since […]
TikTok users roast H-E-B over ‘Toxica’ Valentine’s Day gift
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A TikToker has recently gone viral for expressing her distaste for H-E-B’s Valentine’s Day gift basket, which appeared to be catered toward Latinas with a “Toxica” balloon and hot snacks. While many are familiar with the stereotype that Latinas enjoy “spicy” foods, the H-E-B Valentine’s Day gift catered toward Hispanic women […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Alligator Awakening
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At first glance, this tranquil South Texas pond, with palms gently swaying in the distance, looks quite peaceful, but danger lurks in the greenish slime-cloaked waters. A closer look reveals the toothy countenance of the largest reptile in North America having just emerged from the primordial mire. It’s that time of […]
Hidalgo County JP Marrying Couples For Free On Valentine’s Day
Edinburg, TX- In the spirit of true love, the City of Edinburg will be collaborating with Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza as he marries couples for free on Valentine’s Day. For the first time, the Edinburg Amphitheatre, located at 212 West McIntyre Street, will be the venue for dozens of couples that are looking forward to kick-starting a long and happy marriage. The ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. JP Espinoza’s office, located at 212 North 12th Avenue in Edinburg, encourages residents interested in tying the knot to sign up before the big day by ...
Food Patrol: ‘Very dirty’ kitchen hoods, fly trapped in fridge
Former Brownsville mayor is seeking signatures to get on ballot
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The lineup of potential mayors continues to grow ahead of Brownsville’s 2023 mayoral election in May. On Friday, former Brownsville mayor Pat Ahumada announced his intentions to run for mayor, following previous campaign announcements from two current city commissioners, Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa and John Cowen. But to get on the ballot, Ahumada […]
Feb. 10 HS Basketball Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) –Highlights of high school basketball games played on Feb. 10. The Edinburg North boys basketball team beat La Joya 55-53 in overtime in a District 31-6A clash. The result leaves both teams with a 7-2 mark in district play. The Los Fresnos boys beat Rivera 68-60....
How to get 25 cents off at a Circle K gas pump Thursday in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers can save up to 25 cents per gallon Thursday during Circle K Fuel Day at their nearest participating store. Circle K is offering fuel discounts for customers in 630 stores across Texas. “We are committed to offering value for our customers every day,” said Francis Lapointe, Circle K VP of […]
Project SHARE Scholarship Applications Open
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is now accepting applications for its annual Project SHARE Scholarship. Ten qualifying students will receive $1,000 scholarships in their pursuit of higher education. Constellation Renewables Partners has assisted in funding these scholarships in recent years. Constellation Renewable Partners also operates the Sendero Wind Farm from...
Sheriff’s auction features vehicles used in migrant bailouts and border drug busts
Most of the vehicles to be auctioned Saturday in Starr County were confiscated during migrant bailouts and drug busts along this rural strip of the border, Border Report has learned.
2,000 ammo rounds found at South Texas bridge
Over 2,000 rounds of ammunition were confiscated at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in South Texas heading south to Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday.
Donna ISD no longer under TEA conservatorship
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Education Agency announced Friday that a conservator assigned to the Donna Independent School District has been removed. The removal was effective as of Friday, according to a release from Donna ISD. Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez said she and School Board President Jose...
Four dogs at risk of being euthanized at Harlingen humane society
Four dogs are at risk of being euthanized at the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society Shelter at Harlingen. The dogs are scheduled to be put down on Thursday at 4 p.m. if no one adopts or agrees to foster them. The shelter is out of space, and a spokesperson for...
DPS chase ends in bailout; youngest runner was 2 years old
A recent Texas Department of Public Safety high-speed chase in Hidalgo County ended in a bailout with the youngest runner being a 2-year-old migrant, according to state law enforcement.
McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do. “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
