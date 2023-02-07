ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Top acts for Sombrero Fest 2023 to feature these Main Stage headliners

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The headliners for Sombrero Fest 2023 have officially been announced — and popular Mexican artists Alicia Villarreal, Lupillo Rivera and Grupo Duelo will be taking the main stage at Washington Park this upcoming Charro Days. Popular Norteño Banda, Grupo Duelo, will kickstart Sombrero Fest...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

San Juan Resident Designing His Dream

“I Have a Dream” is, of course, the iconic 1963 speech of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. For San Juan resident Carlos Pena, this phrase also expressed why he enrolled at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Pena, whose major is mechanical engineering, has a dream of working...
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Vegan-friendly restaurant claims Top Performer sticker

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!” This week’s Top Performer sticker for their health inspection score is the Green Owl Deli located on 2901 N. 10th St. in McAllen. The Food Patrol presented […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

4 death of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Feb. 6 and 10. Of the reported deaths, two were fully vaccinated. Among the deceased are two men from Harlingen, a San Benito woman and a man from South Padre Island. This raises the Cameron County death toll to 2,340 since […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

TikTok users roast H-E-B over ‘Toxica’ Valentine’s Day gift

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A TikToker has recently gone viral for expressing her distaste for H-E-B’s Valentine’s Day gift basket, which appeared to be catered toward Latinas with a “Toxica” balloon and hot snacks. While many are familiar with the stereotype that Latinas enjoy “spicy” foods, the H-E-B Valentine’s Day gift catered toward Hispanic women […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Alligator Awakening

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At first glance, this tranquil South Texas pond, with palms gently swaying in the distance, looks quite peaceful, but danger lurks in the greenish slime-cloaked waters. A closer look reveals the toothy countenance of the largest reptile in North America having just emerged from the primordial mire. It’s that time of […]
RIO HONDO, TX
anjournal.com

Hidalgo County JP Marrying Couples For Free On Valentine’s Day

Edinburg, TX- In the spirit of true love, the City of Edinburg will be collaborating with Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza as he marries couples for free on Valentine’s Day. For the first time, the Edinburg Amphitheatre, located at 212 West McIntyre Street, will be the venue for dozens of couples that are looking forward to kick-starting a long and happy marriage. The ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. JP Espinoza’s office, located at 212 North 12th Avenue in Edinburg, encourages residents interested in tying the knot to sign up before the big day by ...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Brownsville mayor is seeking signatures to get on ballot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The lineup of potential mayors continues to grow ahead of Brownsville’s 2023 mayoral election in May. On Friday, former Brownsville mayor Pat Ahumada announced his intentions to run for mayor, following previous campaign announcements from two current city commissioners, Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa and John Cowen. But to get on the ballot, Ahumada […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Feb. 10 HS Basketball Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) –Highlights of high school basketball games played on Feb. 10. The Edinburg North boys basketball team beat La Joya 55-53 in overtime in a District 31-6A clash. The result leaves both teams with a 7-2 mark in district play. The Los Fresnos boys beat Rivera 68-60....
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Project SHARE Scholarship Applications Open

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is now accepting applications for its annual Project SHARE Scholarship. Ten qualifying students will receive $1,000 scholarships in their pursuit of higher education. Constellation Renewables Partners has assisted in funding these scholarships in recent years. Constellation Renewable Partners also operates the Sendero Wind Farm from...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Donna ISD no longer under TEA conservatorship

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Education Agency announced Friday that a conservator assigned to the Donna Independent School District has been removed. The removal was effective as of Friday, according to a release from Donna ISD. Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez said she and School Board President Jose...
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do.  “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
MCALLEN, TX

