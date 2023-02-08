Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
appenmedia.com
Columbus woman faces public indecency charge
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
appenmedia.com
Deputies search for man accused of striking wife
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies placed an arrest warrant for a Cumming man who allegedly struck his wife and verbally threatened her Jan. 27. A woman told Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies she and her husband had an argument while driving home after her husband had made racist comments. The woman claims her husband became very angry and struck her with the back of his hand.
appenmedia.com
Customer calls in threats over restaurant order
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police listened to irate voicemail messages on Bobby G’s restaurant answering machine complaining about an incorrect order. The restaurant manager said the restaurant received an online order Jan. 21, which was later picked up at the take-out window. After the order was filled, the manager said four messages were left. The messages “sounded like an obnoxiously rude customer ranting about an incorrect order,” according to the police report.
appenmedia.com
Customer pays for pizza with counterfeit money
ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the Pizza Hut on Holcomb Bridge Road reported fraud to the police after someone paid a delivery driver with prop money on Feb. 1. Officers identified the $80 cash as “motion picture prop money,” which was used to pay for a $73 pizza delivery bill and tip. The delivery driver said he was given the apartment complex address but not the apartment number. He also did not have the names of the three people who took the pizza.
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest man in jewelry burglary
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect Jan. 28 following a burglary in progress call. Homeowners on Normandy Lane in Suwanee told deputies they left their home around 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Roughly 20 minutes later, the homeowners received a notification from their camera system that showed two suspects near the swimming pool. Later, the footage showed the two suspects fleeing the home.
appenmedia.com
Atlanta woman arrested in hit and run incident
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 21. Incident reports said the wreck occurred at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lake Hearn Drive at about 9 p.m. Jan. 21, when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection.
appenmedia.com
Milton woman says helpers may have taken jewelry
MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman told police Jan. 24 she left her wedding ring and a pair of gold earrings in her jewelry box but hadn't seen them since October. The woman hired a company to provide her 24-hour care for 10 days. She told police there were a lot of nurses and helpers in and out of her home and bedroom during that period.
appenmedia.com
LNB Candles brings Alpharetta clean, safe scent alternatives
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Entering LNB Candles, visitors are greeted by a small, white chihuahua named Johnny Depp and a modern entryway, featuring floral backdrops and neon lighting one might find on a chic Instagram page. LNB owner Michelle Walters says she offers something other major fragrance retailers do not:...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs Police Reports
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs advances $50 million police headquarters
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council approved a measure for updated designs and cost analysis for expansion of the Police Headquarters and Municipal Court complex. At a special called meeting of the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority Feb. 7, the City Council approved a $50.7 million...
appenmedia.com
Public Notice
PH-23-AB-02 Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. February 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Progress in the form of traffic woes
Oftentimes, standing too close to a painting is detrimental to appreciating the true beauty of the piece of art. Having recently traveled via Ga. 400 to Sandy Springs’ Hammond Drive as a designated driver for an early-morning appointment, I needed a concoction that would assuage a headache-excess stomach acid parlay.
appenmedia.com
Former Alpharetta city administrator receives Pioneer Award
NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Alpharetta City Administrator Bob Regus has been honored by the Greater North Fulton County Chamber of Commerce for his contributions to the city. Regus received the chamber’s Pioneer Award, presented to individuals who set a precedent for innovation, partnership and community leadership.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: When the Alpharetta Women’s Club and Sears Roebuck came together
Sears Roebuck was founded in 1886 as a seller of watches by mail order. It has undergone many changes over the ensuing decades, but one of its most ambitious undertakings was the sale of house kits by mail order catalog. Sears claims to have sold more than 100,000 mail order...
appenmedia.com
Recalling life in a segregated Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga. — Sandra Taylor remembers taking the bus with her mom in the 1950s from Roswell to Atlanta to shop. She would go down the aisle, notice empty seats on the bus and ask her mother if they could sit there. “She would say, ‘Hush’ and just squeeze...
appenmedia.com
Milton updates traffic calming policy, removes cost share
MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents now have to fully fund traffic calming measures within their subdivisions after the City Council voted Feb. 6 to end a policy to help share costs. The action ended a program that provided the city pay half the costs of measures taken by neighborhoods...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Check out gardening classes in Milton
Is a bee an insect, or just an irritant, or a benefit to your garden?. Why does this plant smell good, but that one is stinkweed?. I have $100 to buy tools for my garden, but what should I buy first?. These and other gardening questions will be answered at...
appenmedia.com
Woman reunites with Milton firefighters who saved her life
MILTON, Ga. — Three weeks after she nearly choked to death on a piece of steak at Cabernet, 74-year-old Iris Sherman made a trip to Station 44 to thank the firefighters who saved her life. “Every minute is a blessing. Every second is a blessing, and I thought I...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta eyes $200,000 grant for North Point improvements
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council unanimously approved a $200,000 grant application for improvements in the North Point Eco District. At the Feb. 6 council meeting, Planning and Development Services Manager Michael Woodman said the infrastructure framework plan the grant would fund is part of the North Point Livable Centers Initiative.
