Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo
Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
Kate Hudson And Matthew McConaughey Admit They Were ‘Pissed Off At Each Other’ While Filming A Memorable How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Scene
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey say they were actually under each other's skin by the time the cameras began to roll on this fan-favorite scene.
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Camila Alves McConaughey shares rare pic of daughter Vida — with ‘uncle’ Woody Harrelson
Vida McConaughey celebrated her 13th birthday surrounded by her family — which of course includes her "uncle," Woody Harrelson. To celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday, mom Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo of the now teenage Vida about to blow out her birthday candles, while Harrelson looks quizzically at the confection in the background.
Matthew McConaughey Says A Fortuneteller Told Him To Take This Smash-Hit Movie Role
"It is going to be a blast ... and it is going to make a bunch of money," the clairvoyant purportedly said.
Upworthy
Brad Pitt gives the best response when asked why he wore a skirt to movie premiere
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Brad Pitt made quite a statement as he showed up in a skirt during the press tour of his latest movie "Bullet Train." The actor wore the knee-length skirt to the premiere of his upcoming action comedy at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theater on Tuesday, July 19. Pitt also showed off his leg tattoos in the process. He donned a brown and blush ensemble including a half-buttoned shirt, a grouping of statement necklaces and motorcycle boots. The "Fight Club" actor appeared to be the only actor dressed for the weather as a record heatwave sweeps through Europe. Pitt even made a joke about it. When asked why he chose to wear the skirt for the premiere, HuffPost reported that he simply responded, “The breeze."
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?
While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Evan McClintock: Details
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime! Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock. The Michigan State alum, 27 — who has been in a relationship with McClintock since meeting in college — shared the happy news via Instagram on Monday, February 6, alongside a carousel of photos from […]
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Narrative That She and Siblings Are "Crazy Child Stars"
Watch: Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady CLAPS BACK at Online Trolls. Mady Gosselin is defending her family. Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's 22-year-old daughter took to social media to voice frustrations over false narratives being spread about her brothers and sisters, who shot to fame as toddlers on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know
As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’
Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes
The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Former 'American Idol' contestant sues show, claiming she was overworked, underpaid, and made a 'laughing stock' by judges
Viewers may remember Normandy Ramos from her high-pitched voice and carrot-shaped purse when she auditioned for "American Idol" in February 2022.
Comments / 0