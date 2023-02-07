ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Upworthy

Brad Pitt gives the best response when asked why he wore a skirt to movie premiere

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Brad Pitt made quite a statement as he showed up in a skirt during the press tour of his latest movie "Bullet Train." The actor wore the knee-length skirt to the premiere of his upcoming action comedy at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theater on Tuesday, July 19. Pitt also showed off his leg tattoos in the process. He donned a brown and blush ensemble including a half-buttoned shirt, a grouping of statement necklaces and motorcycle boots. The "Fight Club" actor appeared to be the only actor dressed for the weather as a record heatwave sweeps through Europe. Pitt even made a joke about it. When asked why he chose to wear the skirt for the premiere, HuffPost reported that he simply responded, “The breeze."
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert

An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
People

David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding

The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Wide Open Country

Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know

As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes

The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy