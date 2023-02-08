Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Lebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring record
LeBron James embraced his daughter on court after becoming the all-time top points scorer in the NBA.The Los Angeles Lakers player surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 career points in a game against Oklahoma in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 7 February.The 38-year-old scored 38 points on the night to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s regular season scoring mark, however it was not enough to prevent the Lakers suffering a 133-130 loss.James’ family members took to the floor for a ceremony recognising the moment.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle discusses Chelsea using 'loophole' to get around FFPLeeds interim boss Micahel Skubala addresses Marsch sacking ahead of Man Utd clashSuper Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Chiefs clash
LeBron James On His All-Time Scoring Record, Michael Jordan's Perfected Fadeaway Shot And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Unguardable Sky Hook
LeBron James talked about Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's big shots while addressing his record-breaking game.
How LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar overcame frosty past for special moment
They have never been close. As recently as last October, LeBron James had been asked if he had any thoughts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or if he’d care to comment on the relationship James enjoyed with the man who, for almost 34 years, had scored more points than any other player in NBA history. “No thoughts,” James had said then. “And no relationship.” They are men of different generations, who have espoused different public stances on any number of social issues, and that has caused conflict in the past. But in recent weeks whatever chill existed between them had clearly thawed. On James’...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal Settle Long-Time Beef
With so many momentous things taking place in the NBA over the past week, one of the most significant came on the night when LeBron James broke another Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record. Legend has it that Abdul-Jabbar, considered among the game’s greatest players, didn’t have a...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Made A Clear Choice Between His All-Time Scoring Record Staying Intact Or Spending One Afternoon With His Grandchildren
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains why he doesn't care about LeBron James breaking his all-time scoring record.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar quashes his beef with Shaq — not LeBron — on Tuesday night
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Shaquille O'Neal he was on his side despite concerns the former Lakers captain never gave O'Neal advice during his career.
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflects on his strained relationship with LeBron James
The day after seeing his all-time NBA scoring record finally fall to LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on the complicated relationship between the two athletes. "LeBron said we don't have a relationship," Abdul-Jabbar wrote in an online letter. "He's right—and for that I blame myself." Abdul-Jabbar's letter came hours...
"More than one GOAT" - Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar refuses to pick the NBA's greatest player
"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader, explains why he believes there can be more than one GOAT. He argues that everyone plays under unique circumstances, making it impossible to declare one player as the greatest of all time
Comments / 0