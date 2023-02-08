ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Lebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring record

LeBron James embraced his daughter on court after becoming the all-time top points scorer in the NBA.The Los Angeles Lakers player surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 career points in a game against Oklahoma in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 7 February.The 38-year-old scored 38 points on the night to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s regular season scoring mark, however it was not enough to prevent the Lakers suffering a 133-130 loss.James’ family members took to the floor for a ceremony recognising the moment.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle discusses Chelsea using 'loophole' to get around FFPLeeds interim boss Micahel Skubala addresses Marsch sacking ahead of Man Utd clashSuper Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Chiefs clash
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

How LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar overcame frosty past for special moment

They have never been close. As recently as last October, LeBron James had been asked if he had any thoughts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or if he’d care to comment on the relationship James enjoyed with the man who, for almost 34 years, had scored more points than any other player in NBA history. “No thoughts,” James had said then. “And no relationship.” They are men of different generations, who have espoused different public stances on any number of social issues, and that has caused conflict in the past. But in recent weeks whatever chill existed between them had clearly thawed. On James’...
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI

