BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
The Guardian

Black people four times as likely as white people to be murdered, ONS data shows

Black people in England and Wales are four times as likely to be murdered as white people, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics. There were 39.7 black murder victims for every million people in England and Wales in the three years ending March 2022 – more than four times the 8.9 white victims, the figures show.
The Guardian

The last tobacconist: contraband and cost of living close Ipswich institution

Pipes, cigars and packets of cigarettes are neatly arrayed on oak shelves lining the walls of MW Ashton in Ipswich, where smokers have gone for 77 years to buy their tobacco. Now the town’s last tobacconist is preparing to shut its doors for good on Saturday, the latest high street casualty of shifts in shopping habits and the wider economy.
BBC

Mackintosh house extension project nearly complete

Slide 1 of 11, 78 Derngate, The house in Northampton is the only one in England designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. A renovation project at the only house in England designed by Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh is nearing completion. Now a tourist attraction, 78 Derngate in Northampton is getting...
werenotinkansasanymore.com

Ultimate 2 week trip to Ireland and Scotland itinerary! (photos!)

Planning a vacation to England Ireland Scotland? you can’t go wrong with this epic itinerary that includes some of the most popular sites in each of these these three fabulous European countries!. The original plan: visit the Republic of Ireland. As I puzzled over maps I noted that at...

