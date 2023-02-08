ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonestown, PA

PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Palmyra woman named board chair for Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity

Amy Dellinger, a Palmyra resident and retired realtor, was named chair of Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 board of directors. Dellinger previously served as vice chair on the 2022 board of directors. The board also includes the following members:. Turnier Esperance Jr. (vice chair) Fred Cluck (treasurer) Chris Smith...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
lebtown.com

Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County police phone number being used in scams

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Meeting to save the historic Hoke House

There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Township Police looking for window, doors donation

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers can become hometown heroes to police in Dauphin County. Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in frames. Officers will be using them for training as they learn how to break through them in the event of an emergency situation.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

