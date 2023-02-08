Read full article on original website
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
lebtown.com
Palmyra woman named board chair for Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity
Amy Dellinger, a Palmyra resident and retired realtor, was named chair of Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 board of directors. Dellinger previously served as vice chair on the 2022 board of directors. The board also includes the following members:. Turnier Esperance Jr. (vice chair) Fred Cluck (treasurer) Chris Smith...
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
lebtown.com
Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Dauphin County makes hires to address problems at troubled jail
Dauphin County has filled two positions officials say are meant to address transparency and accountability issues within its jail. Former Lancaster police chief John Bey will serve as the county’s director of criminal justice, while Kevin Myers will be the internal affairs investigator. “We are committed to fostering a...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
wmmr.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers on Golf Course Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Lancaster Farming
Green Dragon Auction Under Bird Ban as Avian Flu Returns to Pennsylvania
Green Dragon Small Animal Auction was missing the usual plumage for its Friday night sale. The Ephrata Township business, usually teeming with some combination of hens and roosters, peafowl and parakeets, had only mammals like guinea pigs and goats on the auction block Feb. 3. “We had a considerably shorter...
abc27.com
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
abc27.com
Unexploded Civil War era device found in Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park announced they discovered a Civil War-era unexploded artillery shell on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the park, the shell was found within the Little Round Top rehabilitation project area in the southwest corner of Little Round Top. Officials with the park...
abc27.com
York County police phone number being used in scams
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
WGAL
Meeting to save the historic Hoke House
There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
WGAL
Fire damages Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. When firefighters arrived around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster Motel in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway, flames were spreading through the one-story building. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters said there is...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for window, doors donation
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers can become hometown heroes to police in Dauphin County. Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in frames. Officers will be using them for training as they learn how to break through them in the event of an emergency situation.
