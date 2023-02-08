Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Alexa ‘predicts imminent date for World War 3’ in chilling video and even states why it happens
ALEXA has predicted when the next world war will take place. Her reasoning is eerily specific and the Amazon artificial intelligence even says who supposedly starts the war and how. Tensions in international relations continue to resonate because of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, but Alexa predicted exactly when...
‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
10 books to add to your reading list in February
Bethanne Patrick's February picks include new work from Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith, plus fresh insights into friendship, Silicon Valley and wolves.
5 new books to read this week
Our top book this week transports a famous literary character into the 1990s…Fiction1. Becky by Sarah May is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now🔔Finished copies🔔Sarah May has been busy today signing piles and piles of copies of BECKY for lots of lovely bookshops. Pre-order from your favourite here!🗞️26 January 2023 https://t.co/1UyqbePCi7 @picadorbooks @SarahMayWriter @RoshMoorjani pic.twitter.com/pGrSK1bveA— Gabriela Quattromini (@gabrielaquattro) January 11, 2023Sarah May’s latest novel is a modern reimagining of the 19th century classic Vanity Fair, propelling the protagonist into the 1990s. Having secured a prestigious scholarship in her youth, Becky Sharp is determined to transform...
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Welcome to this week’s bestselling books! This is the feature where we take a look at the biggest bestsellers lists to see where the overlap is — surprisingly, they can vary quite a bit. This week looks very similar to the last two. The only new addition (bolded) is not a new release, but a book that’s been just shy of the top ten for a while and has resurfaced: Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Satire: Groundhog Predicts a ‘Hell on Earth’ Winter by Dying.
Groundhogs predict how many weeks are left in winter. The tradition was brought to North America from Germany. On an old religious holiday called "Candlemas Day," the Germans paid attention to the badger. Candlemas Day was the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. If the badger saw its shadow, it meant a "second winter" was coming.
The Case of the Unknowable Human
World War I is over. Humanity has gone through hell and emerged strung between merry, hectic giddiness and entrenched, unspeakable grief. And Lord Peter Wimsey—scion of the aristocracy; military hero; buoyant connoisseur of wine, rare books, piano music, and women—is on the hunt for his next beguiling case.I first encountered Wimsey, the most famous creation of the mystery novelist Dorothy L. Sayers—whose first novel, Whose Body?, was published a century ago this year—in January 2022. The unexpected, devastating end of a COVID-era romance had left me feeling everything, even boredom, with frightening intensity. I have always turned to detective stories...
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
espnswfl.com
SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH GROUNDHOG DAY ?
Groundhog Day is a unique holiday celebrated in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, on February 2nd. The tradition is rooted in a superstition. It states if a ground hog sees its shadow on this day, winter will last for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, spring will come early.
These Characters in 'Titanic' Were Based on Real People — You Might Be Surprised
When director James Cameron crafted his Academy Award–winning 1997 film Titanic, he incorporated both historical and fictionalized aspects into the story. Fans of the film might be unsurprised to know that Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) were fictional characters. However, casual viewers might not realize that many other characters aboard the ship were based on real people.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Haunting Story Of How Sylvia Plath Died And The Tragic Events That Led Up To It
Sylvia Plath died by suicide at the age of 30 on February 11, 1963, following a barrage of literary rejections and her husband's infidelity. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. On a frigid night during one of the coldest winters...
Small Details Everyone Missed In The National Treasure Movies
After "National Treasure" hit screens in 2004, annual visits to the National Archives in Washington D.C. shot up by 40%. The film clearly reinvigorated many viewers' interest in U.S. history and treasure hunting. Although there is plenty of true history included in the films, there are also details that are inaccurate or misrepresented, and some that are just pure fiction.
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
Collider
World War I Is Having a Pop Culture Resurgence
Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a movie set in the era of World War II. The history of cinema made in World War II even dates back to the global conflict itself, as books like Five Came Back have explored how directors like John Huston and William Wyler were in the trenches of World War II capturing the war as it unfolded. By contrast, World War I has been far more absent in mainstream cinema, though that’s begun to get corrected since 2010. Titles like War Horse, All Quiet on the Western Front, Wonder Woman, and 1917, among many others, have all begun to fill in the gaps in cinematic depictions of World War I.
The moment I knew: we met on Bumble; weeks later, I wrote him into my memoir
Last year I fell in love. I also wrote a book. Three months into the relationship I decided to merge the two. Starry-eyed, I turned the story of my blossoming romance with a transient actor into a key narrative arc in my memoir. Essentially, I took the biggest opportunity of...
slj.com
USBBY Announces the 2023 Outstanding International Books List. Download a PDF of the Full List.
The United States Board of Books for Young People has selected 40 excellent titles that invite readers to explore the world around them for their 2023 Outstanding International Books List. Download the full list. The United States Board of Books for Young People’s (USBBY) mission is to “[build] bridges of...
Why Should You Keep A Lucky Frog In Your Home, According To Feng Shui
Chan Chu, or the lucky frog, can always be seen sitting on top of a pile of money. Here's why should you keep a lucky frog in your home, according to feng shui.
msn.com
Do parallel universes exist? Science holds the answer
Slide 1 of 23: Maybe right now, while browsing this gallery, you are walking your dog and about to perform on a stage in front of thousands of fans. No, this is not a science fiction book, nor is it the plot of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. According to some scientific theories, infinite versions of you may exist in infinite parallel universes.
Comments / 0