Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋The FleptMiami, FL
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets
Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International. When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City. This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
This 1920s Miami Casita Was Eclectically Decorated for Just $2,700
Patience is a virtue. Good things come to those who wait. These proverbs may be trite, but for architect and interior designer Mariella Tzakis, they combined into a design ethos that guided her to find and then decorate her historical Miami abode. When Mari and her partner—in both life and in their architecture and design practice, Tropica—Josh Ehrlich decided to move from New York City to Mari’s hometown during the pandemic, she had a specific sort of premonition. “I kept telling Josh, ‘I know we’re going to find a blue house with shutters and a checkered floor.’”
travelmag.com
Where to Rent a Boat in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale is extremely well set up for yachting visitors, with those seeking a cheap boat rental having no shortage of options at their disposal. With its vast systems of canals, Fort Lauderdale is often referred to as the “Venice of America”. Yet unlike the narrow network of waterways in northern Italy, the city is also a boating mecca, attracting large numbers of yachting enthusiasts every year. The buzzing sights and sounds of South Beach are a day’s cruising away, and the natural beauty of the Florida Keys and Key West are just a little further afield. We’ve picked out three companies that we’d recommend for yacht rental deals in the region.
cltampa.com
A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale
An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
New Italian Restaurant Planned for Coral Gables
Erba will open this summer at Dixie Highway and Ponce de Leon
WSVN-TV
Chilean Sea Bass Plaki / Avra Estiatorio, Sunny Isles Beach
A South Florida chef gets a little saucy in the kitchen. He shows you how to creat a tasty sauce to go with your next fresh catch. That’s what’s cooking — as we grab a Bite With Belkys. The Chef: Jose Diaz. The Restaurant: Avra Estiatorio, Sunny...
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
WCJB
GNV aiport announces consistent daily flight between Gainesville and Miami
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Regular travelers from North Central Florida to South Florida and beyond will be able to rely on daily flights from the Gainesville Regional Airport to Miami International Airport. The new schedule returns a level of consistency to the route that was disrupted due to the pandemic.
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
WSVN-TV
Cuban man who was part of international custody battle in South Florida goes into politics
(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics. The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly. Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale...
These Florida cities ranked among the best staycation locations in America
Instead of traveling to a new destination, some people choose to explore places much closer to home.
espnswfl.com
One Of America’s Biggest Food Festivals Is Coming To Miami
One of America’s biggest food festivals, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is coming to Miami. The South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been on my bucket list for years, and this year I have the opportunity to be in attendance. It’s all happening in Miami February 23-26. When I say it’s one of America’s biggest, I mean it. There’s over 60,000 people expected to attend this years event. There are over 90 events throughout the weekend and over 450 culinary and industry experts.
WSVN-TV
Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved to death and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
