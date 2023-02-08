ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Scotland alcohol advertising ban could ‘cost jobs’ in whisky industry, warns MP

Stricter alcohol advertising rules planned in Scotland are “draconian” and could have an impact on the whisky industry, a senior Scottish Tory has warned.Conservative former Scotland secretary David Mundell claimed that restrictions the Scottish Government is currently consulting on could “cost jobs in Scotland”.The Scottish Government has launched a consultation which considers banning alcohol sponsorship for both sports and live events.The consultation, which runs until March 9, could also see distillery and brewery shops barred from selling branded merchandise to visitors, as well as drinks branding being removed from pub umbrellas and glassware.Not only will that cost jobs in Scotland,...
The Independent

Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive

The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
The Independent

UK pays £2.3bn to EU to settle Chinese import fraud dispute

The Government has paid £2.3 billion to the EU as part of a long-standing dispute over textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China.The final payment of £1.1 billion, made this week, brings the case to a close.Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen confirmed the payment in a written statement to the Commons.“Whilst the UK has now left the European Union and this is a legacy matter from before our departure, the Government is keen to resolve this long-running case once and for all and is committed to fulfilling its international obligations,” he told MPs.Mr Glen said the...
BBC

A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says

The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
CBS News

Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison

London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
The Independent

British prisoner ‘breaks world record’ for longest time in solitary confinement

A British prisoner has broken a “world record” for the longest time spent in solitary confinement.Robert Maudsley is thought to be the longest-serving inmate in Britain, having spent 49 years behind bars.Known within the prison system as “Hannibal the Cannibal”, Maudsley has spent nearly 45 of those years – some 16,000 consecutive days – in solitary confinement, according to the Daily Mirror.Maudsley is now reported to have surpassed the world record for time spent in solitary, spending 23 of every 24 hours in his cell.That unenviable benchmark had previously been set by US prisoner Albert Woodfox, who died last August,...
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
The Independent

Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets

An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
Salon

This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish

The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
BBC

Cause of crab deaths off North East coast 'may never be known'

The government has said it "may never find the cause" behind the deaths of thousands of shellfish off the North East and North Yorkshire coast. Environment minister Mark Spencer said that while the unexplained mass die-off had been "catastrophic", scientists may never identify the source. Since late 2021, thousands of...

