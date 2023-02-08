Read full article on original website
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
qcnews.com
iheart.com
Dynamite Detonated, Haywood Gets Vax Funds, Enrollment Starts for ACS
(Barnardsville, NC) -- Dynamite is the culprit behind an explosion in Asheville area. WLOS-TV reports a bomb squad detonated the explosives on Sunday in the Barnardsville community. Someone called police after finding the dynamite while clearing out a barn the day before. Haywood County Receiving Vaccination Grant. (Haywood County, NC)...
caldwelljournal.com
Rabies case confirmed in Caldwell County – Granite Falls
LENOIR, NC (February 8, 2023) — On February 8, 2022, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a skunk submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus. The skunk was found on Taylor Circle in Granite Falls when it contacted a dog. The dog is up to date on its rabies vaccine.
Fire reported at Duke Energy plant in Rutherford Co.
A fire was reported at a Duke Energy Plant Thursday morning in Rutherford County.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
qcnews.com
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Police Department announces promotions of four veterans, hiring of new officers
The Statesville Police Department recently announced the promotions of four veteran officers:. ♦ Kevin Brookshire was promoted to sergeant of Bravo Squad. He has been with the SPD for seven years and was formerly corporal over Traffic and Community services. ♦ Christy Clearly was promoted to sergeant of Criminal Investigations....
qcnews.com
860wacb.com
Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County
As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
‘You never know what’s around the corner’: North Carolina veteran wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Woods, of Gastonia, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” he said. Woods, a […]
860wacb.com
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
860wacb.com
Vehicle Found In Lake Norman
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a vehicle has been found in Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford. It’s possible the vehicle is somehow involved in a missing person’s case dating back years. An effort is underway to remove the vehicle.
Getting ready for the All-Star Race! North Wilkesboro Speedway shares progress pics
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above shows a North Wilkesboro Speedway construction update from December 2022. North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting ready for the All-Star Race in May. Check out the work that’s being done at the speedway. North Wilkesboro Speedway posted a video on...
WLOS.com
Missing: Rutherford County authorities searching for missing child
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing boy. Authorities say 12-year-old Bryson Blake Holland was last seen in the area of Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Authorities believe he may be in or around the Sugar Hill and Whitehouse communities of McDowell and Rutherford Counties.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 6th
Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, February 6th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Residents worry about safety issues at apartments for seniors in Gastonia
The fire marshal in Gaston County detailed safety issues at a Gastonia apartment complex for seniors.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
