Akron, OH

ideastream.org

A toxic train derailment and so many unanswered questions

My week started Sunday night when Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation order for East Palestine. There was a train derailment Friday night. That, I knew. But it was unclear to me why that would cause an evacuation. The words "catastrophic tanker failure" and "deadly shrapnel" flew off the press release. What is going on?
EAST PALESTINE, OH
ideastream.org

It's still not safe for East Palestine residents to return home

Officials in East Palestine are continuing to monitor the safety of the area after the controlled release and burn of toxic chemicals Monday following a train derailment Friday night. Residents were urged to evacuate the area beginning Sunday night. "There have been no reports of significant injuries either in the...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
ideastream.org

PennEnvironment criticizes handling of East Palestine train derailment

An environmental advocacy group is criticizing the way the East Palestine train derailment was handled. The 50-car train derailed Friday night and required the area on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to be evacuated. Pennsylvania-based PennEnvironment has been calling for more transparency from freight rail companies for years. In 2015, it released...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
ideastream.org

Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cdrecycler.com

Newspaper building in Ohio could face demo

A downtown Akron, Ohio, office building that has stood since about 1929 could be on borrowed time, with city officials asking the building owner to make progress on renovation plans. The building on Exchange Street hosted newspaper offices in Akron from about 1930 until 2019, when the Akron Beacon-Journal moved...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Ed Davis Center renovations begun

AKRON — City of Akron officials broke ground on renovations to the Ed Davis Community Center Feb. 4. Planned improvements include a new gymnasium, indoor walking track, teen room, new outdoor playground, multipurpose rooms and a new design, shown above. For pictures on interior plans, visit www.akronohiorescue.gov/ed-davis-community-center-upgrades#cards-section. Initial cost...
AKRON, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland Community Police Commission grapples with procedures in early meeting

The city of Cleveland’s new police oversight body, the Community Police Commission (CPC), held its second meeting Wednesday. Disputes about how quickly to move forward were on full display. Early on, the commissioners, who receive small stipends for their work but are essentially volunteers without experience as public officials,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland reduces penalties for public transit fare evasion

Cleveland City Council voted during its meeting Monday night to reduce the penalties for failing to pay for a trip on public transit. Under state law, fare evasion carries a criminal penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine. Under the new Cleveland ordinance, the penalty in the city is reduced to a civil fine of $25, no jail time and no criminal record.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?

CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

NewsDepth A+: Cleanland Club

Here at NewsDepth, we’re always impressed and inspired by how all of you work to make the world a better place. We know that many of you are very interested in keeping the Earth healthy and you literally work to make it a better place. This group of students at Chagrin Falls High School created a club they’re calling the Cleanland Club to help provide a cleaner environment for future generations, and those efforts earned them this week’s A+ Award.
CLEVELAND, OH

