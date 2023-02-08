Here at NewsDepth, we’re always impressed and inspired by how all of you work to make the world a better place. We know that many of you are very interested in keeping the Earth healthy and you literally work to make it a better place. This group of students at Chagrin Falls High School created a club they’re calling the Cleanland Club to help provide a cleaner environment for future generations, and those efforts earned them this week’s A+ Award.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO