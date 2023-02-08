Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
ideastream.org
A toxic train derailment and so many unanswered questions
My week started Sunday night when Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation order for East Palestine. There was a train derailment Friday night. That, I knew. But it was unclear to me why that would cause an evacuation. The words "catastrophic tanker failure" and "deadly shrapnel" flew off the press release. What is going on?
ideastream.org
It's still not safe for East Palestine residents to return home
Officials in East Palestine are continuing to monitor the safety of the area after the controlled release and burn of toxic chemicals Monday following a train derailment Friday night. Residents were urged to evacuate the area beginning Sunday night. "There have been no reports of significant injuries either in the...
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
ideastream.org
PennEnvironment criticizes handling of East Palestine train derailment
An environmental advocacy group is criticizing the way the East Palestine train derailment was handled. The 50-car train derailed Friday night and required the area on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to be evacuated. Pennsylvania-based PennEnvironment has been calling for more transparency from freight rail companies for years. In 2015, it released...
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
cdrecycler.com
Newspaper building in Ohio could face demo
A downtown Akron, Ohio, office building that has stood since about 1929 could be on borrowed time, with city officials asking the building owner to make progress on renovation plans. The building on Exchange Street hosted newspaper offices in Akron from about 1930 until 2019, when the Akron Beacon-Journal moved...
Akron Leader Publications
Ed Davis Center renovations begun
AKRON — City of Akron officials broke ground on renovations to the Ed Davis Community Center Feb. 4. Planned improvements include a new gymnasium, indoor walking track, teen room, new outdoor playground, multipurpose rooms and a new design, shown above. For pictures on interior plans, visit www.akronohiorescue.gov/ed-davis-community-center-upgrades#cards-section. Initial cost...
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Shaw High, Prospect Academy placed on lockdown for 'precautionary measures'
Officers with the East Cleveland Police Department and the Cleveland Heights Police Department are on scene at the East Cleveland Board of Education near Shaw High School Wednesday afternoon.
Canton For All People revitalizing Shorb neighborhood
Elaine Kirk loves her Gilmore Avenue home in Canton's Shorb neighborhood where she has lived for 40 years.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
ideastream.org
Cleveland Community Police Commission grapples with procedures in early meeting
The city of Cleveland’s new police oversight body, the Community Police Commission (CPC), held its second meeting Wednesday. Disputes about how quickly to move forward were on full display. Early on, the commissioners, who receive small stipends for their work but are essentially volunteers without experience as public officials,...
ideastream.org
Cleveland reduces penalties for public transit fare evasion
Cleveland City Council voted during its meeting Monday night to reduce the penalties for failing to pay for a trip on public transit. Under state law, fare evasion carries a criminal penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine. Under the new Cleveland ordinance, the penalty in the city is reduced to a civil fine of $25, no jail time and no criminal record.
ideastream.org
This MetroHealth pediatrician founded a nonprofit in the trunk of his car to help improve kids' health
More than three decades ago, Dr. Robert Needlman decided if he was going to improve the health outcomes of his patients he was going to have to fight illiteracy. “There is an association between racial disadvantage and low literacy and poor health outcomes,” said Needlman, now a pediatric physician at MetroHealth in Cleveland.
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
Road cleared after serious Parma crash
Parma Police and Parma Fire Departments are currently on scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
ideastream.org
NewsDepth A+: Cleanland Club
Here at NewsDepth, we’re always impressed and inspired by how all of you work to make the world a better place. We know that many of you are very interested in keeping the Earth healthy and you literally work to make it a better place. This group of students at Chagrin Falls High School created a club they’re calling the Cleanland Club to help provide a cleaner environment for future generations, and those efforts earned them this week’s A+ Award.
