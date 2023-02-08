Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins
As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
bvmsports.com
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves February 7, 2023 at 2:10 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 4 Comments Official now, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald have been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Tristan Jarry has been moved to IR – though that doesn’t necessarily mean his status has changed. Jarry was on the ice…
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
Angels Rumors: Writer Thinks LA Should Trade Jo Adell for This Young Shortstop
Could this trade convince the Angels to move on from Adell?
MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays
The Houston Astros are hiring Russ Bove as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bove had previously been with the Toronto Blue Jays as special assignment scout, a position he held since 2010. Bove played a part in drafting many of the Blue...
Yardbarker
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Bless You Boys
MLB expansion talks are heating up yet again
It’s one of those discussion points that just won’t go away. Major League Baseball is, once again, talking about expansion. Specifically, Jim Bowden of The Athletic brought up a recent conversation with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on that topic, then dove into a proposal for how the leagues and divisions would realign to fit the two new franchises.
Yardbarker
The 33rd Team Mock Draft 3.0 Features the Panthers Striking a Deal with Lions
Here in just a couple of weeks, the Carolina Panthers along with the other 31 NFL franchises will be in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. There, GM Scott Fitterer and new head coach Frank Reich will get to evaluate this year's top college prospects up close and in person with their eyes fixated on the quarterbacks.
Astros Sign Bryan Garcia To Minor League Deal
The Astros announced to reporters, including Mark Berman of Fox 26, that they have signed right-hander Bryan Garcia to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league Spring Training. Garcia, 28 in April, joins just his second organization, as he’s spent his entire career with the Tigers up...
New Phillies Spring Training Hat Has Just Been Unveiled
The Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Spring Training Hat from New Era has just been unveiled ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting.
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best shortstops?
We're less than a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, so we still have some time to kill before the MLB offseason ends. Let's continue our position rankings to help pass the time! Last week, we ranked the top two dozen (or so) third basemen in baseball.
Pitt Ties for First Place in ACC After Beating Louisville
The Pitt Panthers are in first place for the first time since early January.
Exploring options for Phillies' fifth starter
The Phillies had a bit of shuffling in the middle of their rotation this offseason. Each of Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson went elsewhere in free agency. Philadelphia partially backfilled the starting staff by bringing Taijuan Walker aboard, but they focused the rest of their offseason attention on installing Trea Turner atop the lineup and stockpiling bullpen help.
Rays upgrade historic St. Pete High School baseball field for spring training
And with the team came a major facility upgrade for free. New grass, dirt, pitching mound, bullpens, batter's boxes, bases and batting cage. It was the ultimate home run.
Dan’s Daily: Squashing Rutherford Rumors, Questioning the Penguins
A wild rumor swept Vancouver that Jim Rutherford was unhappy and on his way out. His abrupt Pittsburgh Penguins exit only added fuel to the rumor. The Montreal Canadiens are getting closer to deals as the NHL trade deadline approaches. The Boston Bruins are waiting for their invite to the Patrick Kane party, but what would it cost them? If you missed the late add yesterday, we had a mascot vs. fan fight, and PHN raised a few questions about the Penguins — some good, some bad.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0