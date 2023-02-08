ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

UConn men's basketball got 'mojo back' against Marquette. Why it may have been best performance of season

By Mike Anthony
wiltonbulletin.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

Whoopsie: #21 UConn A Big Number, #10 Marquette A Smaller Number

On Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, #21 Connecticut hit their first four three-pointers and took a 22-6 lead over #10 Marquette in the first eight minutes. Nothing got better for Marquette after that. I’m typing this with 12:10 left in the second half and Marquette is down...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country

I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH.com

Meriden high school swim coach accused of recording students in a bathroom

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a Platt High School swim coach who is accused of recording students in a bathroom at the school. According to police, in January of 2023, the Special Crimes Unit began investigating an allegation of voyeurism at Platt High School. Police said a student reported that they saw a cell phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love

There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz puts spotlight on heart health

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined staff from St. Francis Hospital Wednesday to urge others to talk about the dangers of heart disease. “We want people to know that you are at higher risk of heart disease if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, have a poor diet, you’re a […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy