UConn men's basketball got 'mojo back' against Marquette. Why it may have been best performance of season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Will UConn basketball teams continue to play at Hartford's XL Center? 'You betcha'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled his biennial budget proposal Wednesday, UConn athletics seemingly emerged as a point of leverage for the school. Lamont’s budget did not address the loss of expiring funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that...
anonymouseagle.com
Whoopsie: #21 UConn A Big Number, #10 Marquette A Smaller Number
On Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, #21 Connecticut hit their first four three-pointers and took a 22-6 lead over #10 Marquette in the first eight minutes. Nothing got better for Marquette after that. I’m typing this with 12:10 left in the second half and Marquette is down...
ctexaminer.com
Reacting to Lamont Budget, UConn Prez Hints at Sports Team Pullout From XL Center
State Rep. Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Thursday morning that despite suggestions by UConn President Radenka Maric that UConn sports teams may pull out of the XL Center in response to the Governor’s budget, the teams would continue to play in Hartford. “We all, me included, make mistakes sometimes,” said...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton High ski teams find success on the slopes this season, among other community highlights
The Wilton High Ski Teams are soaring with another successful season on the slopes. After four races, the Wilton girls team is undefeated, and the boys team is ranked in the top three. With one final race to go in the regular season of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League, the...
Eyewitness News
Hartford ranks among the worst state capitals for safety and more, report says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford was not cast in a favorable light in a new report about state capitals and safety. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released a report on 2023′s Best State Capitals for Safety & More. It ranked Hartford as 48th out of 50. WalletHub...
Yale Daily News
Ten months in, what progress has been made on the historic city-university deal?
Over the past year, Yale and the city of New Haven have worked to cement key components of their landmark voluntary contribution agreement, which aims to create a more equitable town-gown relationship. Approved by the Board of Alders in April 2022, the city-University deal includes a sharp boost in Yale’s...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
Gun, high-capacity magazine found inside Connecticut school
A Connecticut teenager was jailed on numerous charges Wednesday after a fight in school led to the discovery of a gun and a high-capacity magazine hidden in a classroom closet.
Conn. College students call for president’s resignation following fundraiser controversy
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school’s president. This comes after the school’s dean of equity and inclusion resigned. Rodmon King resigned on Tuesday after he had objected to the college’s plans to hold a fundraiser at the Everglades Club in Palm […]
It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country
I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
WTNH.com
Meriden high school swim coach accused of recording students in a bathroom
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a Platt High School swim coach who is accused of recording students in a bathroom at the school. According to police, in January of 2023, the Special Crimes Unit began investigating an allegation of voyeurism at Platt High School. Police said a student reported that they saw a cell phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love
There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
Greater Danbury Eateries Score Big in CT Magazine 2023 Best Restaurants Issue
Connecticut Magazine publishes its Best Restaurants Issue for the upcoming year every December. To say they go deep is an understatement. Restaurant categories include Overall Excellence, Best New Restaurants, Most Romantic, Italian, French, and so on. In 2023, restaurants in the greater Danbury area scored big in many categories. The...
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz puts spotlight on heart health
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined staff from St. Francis Hospital Wednesday to urge others to talk about the dangers of heart disease. “We want people to know that you are at higher risk of heart disease if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, have a poor diet, you’re a […]
Comments / 0