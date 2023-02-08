ZZ’s Big Top in Avon aims to elevate the pork rind into the perfect gourmet bar food

Read full article on original website
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
West Side Market’s Home Pantry to expand prepared food to hot sandwiches
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When The Home Pantry opened at the West Side Market in September 2022, owner Alaina Caruso, sold five types of jam, soup and cookie mixes as well as pastry, cold salads and hot soups. Now she is adding hot sandwiches to the menu. That means visitors can...
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
News-Herald.com
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years
For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
Bialy's Bagels Expanding into Adjacent Space, Will Add Sandwiches
Customers can look forward to breakfast and lunch sandwiches
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
What’s next for Melt Bar and Grilled after two restaurants close? Owner Matt Fish talks menu changes, future
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Melt Bar and Grilled, known for pushing limits with creative, gourmet variations on grilled cheese, closed two of its eight corporate-owned stores last week. Now, the 17-year-old chain is regrouping. That includes launching a new menu in March that will restore items that were removed during the pandemic years.
New Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Parma opening in time for Super Bowl parties: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens its doors tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 7402 Broadview Road in Parma. “Buffalo Wild Wings GO is relatively new to the Buffalo Wild Wings world,” said Rick Small, director of marketing for Grube Inc., which owns and operates Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the region.
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops
Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
coveringthecorner.com
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
Farm and Dairy
Ranch / Rambler style home and misc.
Because the Seller can Sell before the Auction end Date. Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious Ranch / Rambler Style home in the City of Mentor, on a Cul-de-sac with only 5 other homes, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, with a wood burning fireplace, 1463 sq. ft., 2 car attached garage with laundry room and access to crawl space, situated on .61 acre lot, Personal Property Items: Hanging Tiffany Lamp, 1914 Ranger 12 Gauge Shot Gun Doble Barrel, Antique & Mid-century furniture hutch & Buffet, Antique toaster (theramax), Colonial Soldier lantern, News Herald paper John and Bobby Kennedy assassination, 42” Cub Cadet riding lawn mower, Ariens snow blower, Huskee 22: lawn mower, wood box planners, Tools, Snap-on, Glider, Cooper Pot, paintings, Ornate rocking chairs, Alaska handmade wood art, wood shoe boxes, Metrotone Accordion, Face jugs, Vintage toys, Lanterns, 8mm Roll film and projector, Pewter Italian Dining set, Wayside furniture, Disney miniatures sets (Cinderella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Snow White) Red Chinese dish set, 6 Diecast cars in the box, fur coat.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
