Any sentencing changes should be up to the judge, not Ohio prison authorities: editorial

Amy Walk
1d ago
My husband was sentenced 30 years ago for what today's sentencing is a max of 22 yrs. he can still do 20 more bc of this sentencing. every time he goes to the board, he has met their goals set for him. This last time he was told he is doing great, keep it up, here's 3 more years. Ohio has one of the toughest parole boards. The reasons they give to deny parole are ridiculous. Getting denied bc a CO writes a false or exaggerated ticket isn't fair. And I know it happens, I was one of those COs at one time. I firmly believe in consequences but also believe that people can make lasting changes
