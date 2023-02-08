ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

Komets goalie Parenteau headed to AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets standout goaltender Rylan Parenteau is getting a shot in the AHL as Parenteau has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Abbotsford Canucks. The 26-year old net minder has played in 18 games with Fort Wayne this season. He’s posted a record of 11-4-2 with the Komets with a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
NHL

Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston

Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
BOSTON, MA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged

It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Making Hockey for Everyone

Ryan Reaves and Matt Dumba are just a few of the BIPOC players working toward change and diversity in the game. The racial slur seared across the ice and into an 11-year-old Matt Dumba's brain. It cut deep into his core. What made that memory worse were the tears welled up in his mom's eyes as he told her what happened.
IOWA STATE
Blue Seat

NY Rangers return Will Cuylle to Hartford

The Rangers have returned Will Cuylle to Hartford, trimming the roster back to 22 players as they look to bank cap space for the trade deadline. Cuylle will be back with the Rangers at some point, either during this season as an injury call up or next season as a probable fourth liner. His last two games were a little rough, notably with a defensive miscommunication leading to a goal against last night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NHL Player Was Struck By Vehicle On Wednesday Night

The Calgary Flames said Rasmus Andersson got hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. According to a team statement, the defenseman got struck riding his scooter in Detroit. He went to the hospital, where he was released after undergoing "a full battery of tests." Andersson is now "doing well." He'll stay ...
markerzone.com

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINKED TO PAIR OF TOP AVAILABLE FORWARDS

This year's trade deadline in the National Hockey League is shaping up to be one of the biggest in terms of quality players potentially being moved. Since last Monday, two huge trades have gone down as Bo Horvat was dealt to the New York Islanders and Vladimir Tarasenko has been moved to the New York Rangers.

