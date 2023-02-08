Read full article on original website
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
Komets goalie Parenteau headed to AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets standout goaltender Rylan Parenteau is getting a shot in the AHL as Parenteau has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Abbotsford Canucks. The 26-year old net minder has played in 18 games with Fort Wayne this season. He’s posted a record of 11-4-2 with the Komets with a […]
NHL
Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston
Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
Hurricanes GM Don Waddell busy on multiple fronts ahead of outdoor game, trade deadline
The Canes’ president and general manager must balance time between NHL Stadium Series preparations and tending to team’s needs.
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
NHL
Making Hockey for Everyone
Ryan Reaves and Matt Dumba are just a few of the BIPOC players working toward change and diversity in the game. The racial slur seared across the ice and into an 11-year-old Matt Dumba's brain. It cut deep into his core. What made that memory worse were the tears welled up in his mom's eyes as he told her what happened.
NY Rangers return Will Cuylle to Hartford
The Rangers have returned Will Cuylle to Hartford, trimming the roster back to 22 players as they look to bank cap space for the trade deadline. Cuylle will be back with the Rangers at some point, either during this season as an injury call up or next season as a probable fourth liner. His last two games were a little rough, notably with a defensive miscommunication leading to a goal against last night.
NHL Player Was Struck By Vehicle On Wednesday Night
The Calgary Flames said Rasmus Andersson got hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. According to a team statement, the defenseman got struck riding his scooter in Detroit. He went to the hospital, where he was released after undergoing "a full battery of tests." Andersson is now "doing well." He'll stay ...
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINKED TO PAIR OF TOP AVAILABLE FORWARDS
This year's trade deadline in the National Hockey League is shaping up to be one of the biggest in terms of quality players potentially being moved. Since last Monday, two huge trades have gone down as Bo Horvat was dealt to the New York Islanders and Vladimir Tarasenko has been moved to the New York Rangers.
