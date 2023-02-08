The Rangers have returned Will Cuylle to Hartford, trimming the roster back to 22 players as they look to bank cap space for the trade deadline. Cuylle will be back with the Rangers at some point, either during this season as an injury call up or next season as a probable fourth liner. His last two games were a little rough, notably with a defensive miscommunication leading to a goal against last night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO