Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
Avalanche Angry After Carter Hit on Makar; Is it Suspension-Worthy?
The Colorado Avalanche squandered a third-period lead and lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They were also not very happy with Penguins center Jeff Carter for his late-third period hit on star defenseman Cale Makar. The Penguins crashed the net for the final minutes of the third period, attempting...
Does Rakell Regret Sticking With Penguins?
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell was eligible for unrestricted free agency last summer, able to walk away from the Pittsburgh Penguins and auction himself off to any team interested in signing him. There figured to be no shortage of those, considering that Rakell was in the prime years of...
Dan’s Daily: Squashing Rutherford Rumors, Questioning the Penguins
A wild rumor swept Vancouver that Jim Rutherford was unhappy and on his way out. His abrupt Pittsburgh Penguins exit only added fuel to the rumor. The Montreal Canadiens are getting closer to deals as the NHL trade deadline approaches. The Boston Bruins are waiting for their invite to the Patrick Kane party, but what would it cost them? If you missed the late add yesterday, we had a mascot vs. fan fight, and PHN raised a few questions about the Penguins — some good, some bad.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for February 9
* The two teams responsible for the last three Stanley Cup championships will be featured tonight on ESPN, TVA Sports, Sportsnet and Sportsnet 360 when the Avalanche visit the Lightning. * Players age 23 or younger played a crucial role in a Rangers victory, including a career-high three assists from...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Closer to Rejoining Lineup
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tristan Jarry, who has missed the past four games because of an unspecified injury, took another step toward getting back on active duty Thursday, when he was involved in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 50-minute practice at Honda Center. Defenseman Jan Rutta, who also has been injured,...
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
A Look At The Fate of Washington Capitals Prospects Under Brian MacLellan
The Washington Capitals have arguably been a serious contender for most, if not all of Bryan MacLellan’s tenure as General Manager. However, the cost of maintaining a contender has not been highly conducive to optimizing the development of prospects. Contending teams have less openings in the lineup for new...
Islanders cite policy for not wearing Pride Night warm-ups
The Islanders knew there would be a backlash to not wearing rainbow warm-ups on Pride Night with what’s happened recently around the league. But there are key differences in how they went about the evening versus the Rangers and Flyers, both of whom got into hot water over the same issue. The Rangers publicly said they would wear the warm-ups, then did not. The Flyers wore them, but one player, Ivan Provorov, declined to do so, stating his religious beliefs. The Islanders were up front in saying they would not wear the warm-ups and have not in the past — in...
