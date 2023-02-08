ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

A Top Republican Wants to Make the Most Dramatic Change to Social Security Ever

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Social Security will celebrate its 88th birthday later this year. The federal program remains similar in most respects to how it functioned when it started.

Sure, there have been some changes along the way. For example, the full retirement age was increased from 65 to 67. Cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) used to require congressional action; now they're automatically applied each year. But the Social Security program of 2023 still looks basically as it did back in 1935.

That perhaps won't be the case indefinitely. A top Republican wants to make the most dramatic change to Social Security ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1oB1_0kgGRMNC00

Image source: Getty Images.

"Modest reforms"

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke to the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Executive Summit in Washington, D.C., last week. During his talk, he addressed the financial issues that federal entitlement programs, including Social Security, present for the U.S. government.

Pence told the audience that a conversation was needed on what to do with the entitlement programs going forward. He stated, "There are modest reforms in entitlements that can be done without disadvantaging anybody at the point of the need."

The former vice president didn't elaborate on what those modest reforms might be. However, he did identify one for Social Security that has been proposed in the past.

Pence suggested that the federal government "give younger Americans the ability to take a portion of their Social Security withholdings and put that into a private savings account." He mentioned that he was on board with former President George W. Bush's Social Security reform efforts in 2005, which included this idea.

Many would challenge Pence's description of allowing part of Social Security contributions to go into private savings accounts as being a "modest" reform. The proposal would, without question, be the most significant change to Social Security in its history.

How would this plan work?

Pence didn't provide many details on his plan to reform Social Security. He said that a foundation he created, Advancing American Freedom, would be working to move some of the entitlement reform ideas forward. However, his comments revealed some aspects of his Social Security plan.

For one thing, Pence doesn't appear to want to impact current retirees who receive Social Security benefits. He said, "For everyone who has hair the same color as me, nothing is going to change for you." The former vice president emphasized that his plan was targeted toward younger Americans.

He maintained that allowing individuals to put part of their Social Security contributions into private savings accounts would enable them to receive greater benefits and would cost the federal government less money. Pence said that a private savings account that generated only 2% annually would give the average American twice the level of Social Security retirement benefits that they would receive under the current program.

Such private savings accounts would also be regulated, but Pence didn't say exactly how. He only noted that the accounts would be overseen by the government. Probably the biggest unanswered question with Pence's plan is how Social Security can avoid insolvency with some of the contributions no longer going to fund the program.

Slim chance

There's a lot of speculation that Pence is preparing to run for the GOP presidential nomination. If so, his Social Security plan could be a key part of his presidential campaign. But regardless of Pence's prospects to win the nomination, the chances that partial privatization of Social Security will actually happen appear to be slim.

Former President George W. Bush's similar effort was unsuccessful nearly two decades ago. It faced significant opposition from Democrats. A partial privatization plan would probably attract just as much opposition today.

Dramatic changes will likely be required for Social Security to avoid the program becoming insolvent. But there are other changes that Washington is more likely to make -- including increasing the payroll tax cap and gradually raising the full retirement age.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 354

Janet Miller
1d ago

Social Security should never be discussed in trying to reduce government spending. It is paid for through payroll deductions therefore adds nothing to the debt or deficit.

Reply(20)
154
Mary Anne Webster
1d ago

They are not entitlements. they should be called earned benefits. I don't know why Democrats continue to use this demeaning phrase as well. It defeats their efforts to strengthen SS and Medicare.

Reply(39)
125
Cary Moss
1d ago

why not 1) tax all incomes no caps when x$ are earned2) forbide illegals from getting benefits3) keep congress from taking funds from ss and replacing them with iou s

Reply(12)
70
Related
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNBC

Don't risk a tax audit. Here are four reasons the IRS may flag your return

While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
msn.com

5 Ways to Avoid Taxes on Social Security Income

Slide 1 of 6: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed a lot of rules, but one thing remains the same: It is exceedingly difficult to evade the long reach of the taxman. That’s even true of Social Security benefits. Many people know that if you work while collecting benefits before reaching your full retirement age, it can result in a reduced benefit. But earn too much money — even by simply making withdrawals from some types of retirement plans — and you also can end up owing income taxes on your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA): “Some of you have to pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits. This usually happens only if you have other substantial income in addition to your benefits (such as wages, self-employment, interest, dividends and other taxable income that must be reported on your tax return).” Whether you owe taxes on these benefits depends on your “combined income.” The SSA defines this as the sum of: Your adjusted gross income Your nontaxable interest One-half of your Social Security benefits If you file an individual tax return and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may owe income taxes on up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% of your benefits could be subject to taxes. If you file a joint return and your combined income is between $32,000 and $44,000, you may owe taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% could be taxable. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your income and reduce — or even avoid paying — taxes owed on your Social Security benefits. They include: It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy