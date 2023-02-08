ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California plays ‘hardball’ with Colorado River states over cutbacks

By Sharon Udasin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Tgtr_0kgGR9z000

A multistate quest to protect a dwindling Colorado River has devolved into a high-stakes battle pitting California against its neighbors.

At odds are two dueling proposals as to how seven states should apportion critical consumption cuts that could help save the lifeblood of the Western United States.

Despite engaging in months of negotiations, the states failed to produce a unified agreement by the Jan. 31 deadline stipulated by the Federal Bureau of Reclamation.

Instead, they offered two competing proposals: one from California and one from the six other basin states.

“There need to be some long-term solutions here to reduce water supply, and there’s a lot of money to do it,” David Hayes, a former climate policy adviser to President Biden, told The Hill.

The negotiating parties could have gotten together to discuss how best to use such funds “to forge a new future,” added Hayes, who is now a lecturer at Stanford Law School.

“Basically, now that’s an opportunity that will be lost,” he added, with the Bureau of Reclamation expected to publish its own proposal in the spring.

“It really looks like there’s a fundamental difference,” said Sharon Megdal, director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.

The six-state proposal focuses on distributing the burden for evaporation losses that occur when the river flows downstream. As the biggest user of the Colorado River, California would face the greatest supply cuts in this scenario.

The Golden State’s proposal , which would include greater cutbacks for Arizona than for California, relies on voluntary measures that would serve “to minimize the risk of legal challenge or implementation delay.” And California has incentive to stick with the status quo.

“If they stand pat, they will continue to get more water because of their older water rights on the river,” said Neil Grigg, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Colorado State University.

California’s plans would adhere to the legal dictates of the Colorado River Compact of 1922 — the traditional water “priority” system that originally divided up the river.

“Under the traditional priority system, California would gobble up all the Colorado River water — they were already growing and would get to use it first,” said Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

But JB Hamby, chair of Colorado River Board of California, sees these century-old events through a different lens.

“California used water earlier and quicker than other places because it was a really good place to do that,” Hamby said, noting that the region was an ideal place to grow food.

The 1922 compact arose following a Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the right to divert water across state lines , according to a University of Arizona historical account.

Since the mid-19th century, settlers were able to claim water through the “prior appropriation” doctrine of “first in time, first in right.” But once that right applied across borders, states worried that quick-growing California would stake outsized claims.

The 1922 compact aimed to assuage some of these fears, by dividing the states into an Upper and Lower basin — each of which would receive 7.5 million acre-feet of water per year.

Within the Lower Basin — which includes California, Arizona and Nevada — the Golden State still ended up with the largest share, entitled to 4.4 million acre-feet.

“The way the priority system works is to not upset the existing people who have been living in and dependent upon that resource for a long time,” Hamby said.

While Hamby acknowledged that new users do enter over time, he said they do so with an understanding that they will endure cuts first if a shortage occurs.

“Now that that chicken is coming home to roost, it’s uncomfortable,” he added.

Today, the 1,450-mile Colorado River serves about 40 million people across seven U.S. states and Mexico — supplying drinking water, irrigating crops and powering hydroelectric stations.

Grigg, from Colorado State University, warned that if California continues to get such a massive portion of that water, there could be “hardships up and down the river.”

Unlike California’s proposal, the six-state plan incorporates “a spread-the-pain approach,” according to Grigg, a longtime policy adviser for national and state water agencies.

“California’s going to say, ‘Well, we don’t want to spread it that way,’” he said.

Buschatzke said “inequities” in the Colorado River’s priority system clash with the “physical reality of a river.”

Hayes, from Stanford Law, said he was surprised that California’s proposal placed such an emphasis on the idea that “they’ve got legal rights, so that’s the end of the story.”

“It’s pretty obvious that that doesn’t solve the problem,” he said. “And if the problem is not solved, the potential consequences are very bad for everybody, including California.”

If the basin’s reservoirs reach “dead pool” — a situation in which there isn’t enough water to flow over the dams — then no one will be getting anything, Megdal pointed out.

“This is really hardball right now,” she said.

For California’s part, Hamby said that in the most recent meetings the other six states worked together behind closed doors and would not share their proposal ahead of time. As a result, the Golden State devised its own proposal and submitted it separately.

While Hamby agreed that there is “a structural imbalance in the Lower Basin,” he quipped that “we did not discover last year that water evaporates.”

“Over the decades there were more, new demands continually added on to the system, to the point where we basically have a deficit,” Hamby added.

Regardless of which solution — or combination of solutions — ends up taking effect, Megdal urged states to “get back into equilibrium,” as the current crisis is just “too big to fail.”

While Buschatzke said he believes that the federal government will ultimately have to put its foot down , he voiced support for further collaboration.

“If we’re not talking, we’re not getting to any agreement,” he added. “So we’re going to continue to get in a room, and there will be some continued difficult conversations.”

Hamby also stressed that California remains “an active participant.”

“The best way to success is to develop a true consensus solution,” he said. “And that doesn’t mean state splintering in different directions — we need to confront these hard realities.”

Although collaborative momentum may currently be stuck at a standstill, Hayes said that he is optimistic that the recent failures could provide “an opening salvo” for future progress.

The vying parties, he said, will “need to really think hard about how collectively they can use tools that are available to them to solve the problem and absolutely share the burden.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 4

Related
kcrw.com

Op-ed: Why California controls the fate of the Colorado River

Sure, the river begins in the Colorado Rockies. But in law and practice, the waterway making headlines is clearly the California River. And the first provision of any deal to save the river should rename it accordingly. This condition wouldn’t be about Golden State pride. Instead, a name change would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”

(CBM) – California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Biggest Untold Reason for the Decline of Salmon

As Californians dig out from several major storms just since December, major reservoirs in the state are already filled to within 86 and 104 percent of their historical average for this date, and the Sierra snowpack sits at 205 percent of normal. With additional precipitation likely before the end of California’s attenuated rainy season, and massive projected snowmelt poised to cascade downstream later this spring, water managers are already deciding what to do with the all this water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California business and labor at odds

If you want to see two diametrically opposed views of what California lawmakers have done and should be doing or not doing, look no further than a new poll and a new legislative scorecard. On one hand, a survey out Monday from the National Federation of Independent Business found that overwhelming majorities of California small […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Bill To Repeal California Cruising Ban Introduced In Assembly

A bill to repeal several sections of the California vehicle code to make cruising activities legal statewide for the first time since 1992 was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. According to Assembly Bill 436, authored by Assemblyman David Alvarez (D-San Diego), the authorization for a local authority to adopt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

879K+
Followers
96K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy