ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Five unanswered questions about the Tyre Nichols case

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUvlw_0kgGR4ZN00

When Memphis officials released video footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols, they did so in an attempt at transparency.

But that footage — which showed five officers brutally beating the 29-year-old Black man and leaving him with injuries that eventually led to his death — has since spurred even more questions.

The five officers, all of whom are Black, were fired and face criminal charges.

Here are five unanswered questions about the Tyre Nichols case.

Why was Nichols stopped?

When news of Nichols’s death first came out, the Memphis Police Department released a statement that said he was initially stopped for reckless driving.

In the harrowing video footage, one officer can be heard telling the others that “He [Nichols] cut through traffic.”

Officers can also be heard saying “He’s on something.”

“He higher than a motherf—er,” one officer said after the violent beating.

“He high as a kite,” another added.

But Memphis Chief of Police Cerelyn Davis later said there was no evidence to corroborate the reckless driving claims.

An independent autopsy conducted by Nichols’s family attorney, Ben Crump, did not specify if Nichols was high at the time of the incident.

It’s also unclear why the initial stop turned violent in the first place.

In the first of four videos released, body camera footage shows officers approaching Nichols’s car with their weapons drawn, and one officer immediately pulling Nichols from behind the wheel.

Some have begun to question if there is additional – or missing – body camera footage that has not yet been released that would provide answers to these questions.

How often did Scorpion task force stops turn violent?

Nichols was stopped by members of the Scorpion task force — a unit of officers designed to patrol specific areas of the city and focus on auto thefts and gang-related or drug-related crimes.

The unit launched in November 2021. By January 2022, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland (D) said the unit was responsible for 566 arrests and had seized $103,000 in cash, recovering 270 vehicles and 253 weapons between October 2021 and Jan. 23, 2022.

But after Nichols’s death, accusations of Scorpion officers using excessive force spread.

Crump and Antonio Romanucci, attorneys representing the Nichols family, said the unit created “a continual pattern and practice of bad behavior.”

A report by The New York Times found that members of the SCORPION unit would often stop Memphis residents for minor crimes like “a tinted window violation, a seatbelt infraction, a broken taillight or cracked windshield.” Officers would then uncover illicit drugs, weapons or stolen vehicles.

The report said officers during the stops would become increasingly violent, leading to people being pepper-sprayed, tasered or beaten.

It’s unclear how often Memphis residents were subjected to “excessive force” at the hands of the task force, which is now disbanded.

On Jan. 26, Strickland said the department would launch an “outside, independent review of the training, policies and operations” of all other specialized units.

Why did it take so long for help to arrive?

Memphis fire chief Gina Sweat said emergency medical technicians arrived 10 minutes after police called for them. Once there, the EMTs called for an ambulance, which arrived 14 minutes later.

But the two EMTs who first arrived on scene did not administer any care to Nichols until 19 minutes after they arrived.

Neither EMT took Nichols’s vital signs, conducted an examination of him or gave him oxygen, despite Nichols groaning and saying he was having trouble breathing.

The two EMTs, who have been fired from the police department and had their medical licenses suspended, did help Nichols sit up a few times, but mostly left him alone. The video footage showed the EMTs at one point walk away for 30 seconds as Nichols lay on the ground.

It remains unclear why the EMTs did not administer medical to Nichols or why it took so long for an ambulance to arrive.

NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner is now calling for the EMTs to face charges.

Who were the other officers involved?

The five Black officers directly involved in beating Nichols were identified, fired and charged before the release of the video footage on Jan. 27.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were indicted on one charge of second-degree murder, one charge of aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.

But a few days later, a sixth officer was relieved of duty.

Preston Hemphill, who was hired in 2018, was the officer whose body camera footage was the first video released by authorities.

That video showed a white officer involved in the initial stop of Nichols, who is later hit by some of the officers. Pepper spray is also shown being used in the video. One officer can also be heard saying, “I hope they stomp his ass” after Nichols escaped from their custody.

Hemphill was not present at the second scene where Nichols was beaten.

Since the department identified Hemphill, a seventh unidentified officer has also been relieved of duty. Others on the scene, including emergency medical responders, have not been identified.

Video footage shows there were at least three officers involved in the initial stop before Nichols escaped and at least eight personnel on scene after officers beat Nichols.

How long will the civil rights investigation take?

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the FBI’s Memphis office and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice were conducting a civil rights investigation into Nichols’s death.

The investigation will be independent from the Memphis Police Department’s probe. The Justice Department (DOJ) will conduct interviews with members of the community, stakeholders and other police officers to determine if there is a pattern of unlawful policing within the department.

Information about the status of the probe will not be released until the investigation is completed but it’s unclear how long this could take. The DOJ has not released a timeline or indicated when its report will be released.

If a pattern of malpractice is found, it’s unclear what steps the DOJ will take to end the unlawful policing — or how long it could take for these changes to go into effect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 7

so what who cares
1d ago

the whole corrupt police department gov and Mayer all need fired. p.s when hiring new staff do extensive background ✅ and pay attention to previous firing of these individuals. First clue to success

Reply
4
Jon Rod
1d ago

Tyre Nichols FedEx employee claims are valid, and CBS News has confirmed the news. Former police officer Demetrius Haley’s ex-wife also worked in the company. They worked at the Memphis branch. Everyone so focused on this as a police issue that they missed the real story. It's a luv triangle!!!

Reply
2
Barbara Karls
1d ago

they already removed 8 other officer's, can you give them time to investigate all's involvement, so there is no appeal that they can use.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death added to DA’s ‘Giglio List’ of compromised witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The arrest of five Memphis police officers could lead to hundreds of other cases getting dropped, according to a former assistant district attorney. Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean have been added to the county’s Giglio list, according to a document obtained by News […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Essence

Fired Memphis Police Officer Texted Photo Of Tyre Nichols After Fatal Beating

Memphis police documents show two photos taken by Demetrius Haley, and at least five people were texted. We know that Memphis police mercilessly kicked, pepper-sprayed, and hit 29-year-old Tyre Nichols before taking him into custody. It gets worse, however, as new documents reveal that Demetrius Haley, one of the now-fired police officers, took photos of Nichols sitting “propped against a police car, bloodied, dazed and handcuffed.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis Police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
qhubonews.com

Did the decreased number of Memphis police officers over the last few years have anything to do with the death of Tyre Nichols?

Dwindling numbers means more inexperienced officers. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert. In the years running up to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Police Department faced an increasingly dire staffing crisis. Indeed, shortages on the force have led to questions over whether, given their relative lack of experience, the five officers now charged with Nichols’ murder would have been assigned to the now-disbanded SCORPION unit – or even hired in the first place.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.
MEMPHIS, TN
YAHOO!

Aggravated assault charge against DeSoto educator dismissed

The aggravated assault charge against Steven Michael Vinson, who at the time of the alleged December incident was a DeSoto County School District educator, has been dismissed. According to an incident report obtained through a public records request by The Commercial Appeal, Vinson assaulted a man and his wife at an annual Christmas party in Southaven the evening of Dec. 17 and into the next morning. The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch and had bruises on his face, marks on his neck, a broken humerus and a possible hairline ankle fracture, the incident report said.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
New York Post

Memphis cop Demetrius Haley texted photo of bloodied Tyre Nichols after beating: document

One of the Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Trye Nichols snapped a photo of the 29-year-old father — bloodied and handcuffed — and sent it to six people after they brutally beat him, according to a report. Officer Demetrius Haley — who was fired from his job after the killing — took two photographs of the critically injured Nichols driver on his personal phone, according to a state document obtained by the Memphis news station WREG. The 30-year-old officer texted the photos of Nichols, who was propped against a car as he was unable to sit up on...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

The Hill

879K+
Followers
96K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy